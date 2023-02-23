Jack in the Box Chicken Popcorn: varieties, price, and all you need to know

Jack in the Box is reintroducing Popcorn Chicken for a limited time at participating stores, possibly in response to KFC's decision to stop serving the beloved Popcorn Chicken Nuggets that have long been a customer favorite.

Popcorn Chicken is available in the Classic and Spicy versions and may also be eaten as part of a Popcorn Chicken 50/50 Mix, which combines half Classic and half Spicy chicken.

Each of the three options can be bought a la carte for $5.79 each or as part of a combo for $6.99, which includes a side of fries, a drink, and Good Good Sauce. They also have a Popcorn Chicken Big Box Combo for $10.99, which contains a huge number of juicy pieces of 100 per cent all-white fresh chicken, a side of Jack's Good Sauce for dipping, fries, and a drink.

Check out the ingredients added to the two Jack in the Box Chicken varieties:

Jack’s Classic Popcorn Chicken features bite-sized pieces of 100% all-white meat chicken that are battered, breaded, and then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.

features bite-sized pieces of 100% all-white meat chicken that are battered, breaded, and then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy. Jack’s Spicy Popcorn Chicken is made with juicy pieces of 100% all-white meat chicken that are breaded in a spicy seasoning and then crispy-fried to golden brown perfection.

Popcorn Chicken is now available for a limited time at participating Jack in the Box restaurants around the country. Prices are subject to change.

On Feb 21, 2023, customers grabbed two tacos at Jack in the Box for just 72 Cents

The chain offered a one-day-only promotion where Jack Pack Rewards members can buy 2 signature tacos for just 72 cents. This was in honor of the company's 72nd birthday.

Fans simply had to choose the offer in the Jack Mobile App at any time during the day to take advantage of the bargain.

Jack in the Box announced that their 72nd anniversary calls for 2 for .72 tacos on app and online purchases.

Every taco is made with the chain's renowned taco filling, melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce, all of which are served in a crunchy taco shell.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, only, participating locations around the country offered 2 tacos for 72 cents.

In brief about Jack in the box brand

Jack in the Box has long been a hideaway for individuals who live outside the box. Where you may experiment with new foods and order what you want when you want it, while always receiving it quickly, hot, and fresh.

They began in 1951 and have grown to become one of the nation's largest fast-food burger franchises, with over 2,200 quick-service outlets in the United States and Guam.

