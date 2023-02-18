Del Taco new Crispy Jumbo Shrimp line-up explored

To the excitement of seafood lovers nationwide, the United States’ second-largest Mexican restaurant, Del Taco, is bringing back Crispy Jumbo Shrimp. Beginning on February 16, 2023, a variety of new menu items, including fries and loaded quesadilla tacos, will have a robust, new Buttery Garlic Parmesan flavor option.

Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release:

“Our guests look forward to the return of our Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos every year, and this year we’re delivering our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise with our new smooth and savory Buttery Garlic Parmesan sauce in addition to our classic Baja-style secret sauce."

He concluded by saying that the sauce is so delicious that the restaurant made two unique recipes of Buttery Garlic Parmesan fries to go along with the well-known Crinkle Cut fries. The brand also decided to offer customers the option of using it as a side dipping sauce to make any menu item their own.

The following items are part of the newly added Buttery Garlic Parmesan sauce menu. Here is a description of each item, according to Del Taco:

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco: Crispy jumbo shrimp, buttery garlic parmesan sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, and fresh house-made pico de gallo are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Quesadilla Jumbo Shrimp Taco: A seafood and cheese lover’s dream! This hearty taco includes fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with crispy jumbo shrimp. It’s topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, buttery garlic parmesan sauce, and fresh house-made pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Fries: Del’s popular Crinkle Cut Fries are topped with buttery garlic parmesan sauce and chopped cilantro.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Carne Asada Fries: Crinkle Cut Fries topped with freshly grilled carne asada, buttery garlic parmesan sauce, and chopped cilantro.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce: For those times when you just need an extra dipping sauce, no questions asked!

For a limited time only, customers can also enjoy returning seafood fan favorites such as the Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco, Stuffed Quesadilla, and Burrito. Here is a description of each item, according to Del Taco:

Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco : Crispy jumbo shrimp, savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco : Freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco is grilled between two flour tortillas and filled with crispy jumbo shrimp. The taco is topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, and pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

: Freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco is grilled between two flour tortillas and filled with crispy jumbo shrimp. The taco is topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, and pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Crispy jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, and pico de gallo are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

About Del Taco

Del Taco was established in 1964. It offers a distinctive selection of American and Mexican staples, including burritos and fries that are freshly produced in each restaurant's operating kitchen at a reasonable price.

The brand's food is created with high-quality ingredients. This includes freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh guacamole made in-house, fresh cheddar cheese grated in-house, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and their renowned creamy Queso Blanco.

Del Taco now has 600 locations across 15 states, serving more than three million customers weekly. Since the menu items are cooked, chopped, shredded, and grilled from scratch, the company is dedicated to giving customers the finest quality and value for their money.

