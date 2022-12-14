“She is not bringing food to the potluck”: Glorilla French Fries revelation leaves the internet aghast 

American rapper Glorilla, aka Gloria Hallelujah Woods, left social media users aghast after revealing a shocking anecdote from her personal life.

During a recent appearance on the Lip Service Podcast, Woods was asked about the “nastiest” thing she has done in private during a fun conversation with the hosts. Before sharing her experience, the rapper said:

“I do some sh*t that I never heard of.”

When the podcast hosts asked the musician for examples, she said:

“It’s all weird and sh*t but okay we just got done eating right? Don’t worry about it… so say we’ve got done eating do we have s*x right out and so if its on my food imma still eat it… if there’s n*t on my food imma eat it.”

The rapper burst out laughing following the revelation and further added:

“Just n*t it on my fries real quick and imma eat it.”

As the clip from the podcast went viral online, the internet responded to the revelation with a barrage of memes and hilarious comments. Some horrified social media users also said that Glorilla should never bring her share of food to any potluck event:

The revelation came after the rapper made news for securing her second number one hit on US Urban Radio with the hit single Tomorrow 2 featuring Cardi B.

The song has also debuted at the top spot on Apple Music, earning number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, trending number one on YouTube following its release, and has garnered over 65 million views so far.

Netizens reacts to Glorilla's shocking fries revelation

Rapper Glorilla has continued to make headlines this year with a string of successful singles and multiple award nominations, including Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards, Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

More recently, the musician left the internet shocked by sharing a nasty bedroom secret involving fries during an appearance on the Lip Service Podcast. Following the revelation, several shocked social media users took to Twitter and Instagram to react to the rapper’s comments with funny memes and hilarious remarks:

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL on her food and she eats it. Glorilla says she tells her man to 🥜on her food and she eats it. Glorilla says she tells her man to 🥜🔩 on her food and she eats it. https://t.co/lW3OJ0OlFb

hennyaguafinessegod @DaRealCerdafied @SaycheeseDGTL Me mid chew after her man cooked for everybody @SaycheeseDGTL Me mid chew after her man cooked for everybody https://t.co/zeqU49wdEo

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the FNF (Let’s Go) hitmaker will respond to the comments in the days to come.

About rapper Glorilla in brief

Gloria Hallelujah Woods, best known as Glorilla, was born on July 28, 1999, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was reportedly home schooled until fifth grade and later graduated from Martin Luther King College Preparatory High School.

Woods started rapping when she was 16 and was a part of her church’s choir. She initially wanted to take up singing but decided to switch to rapping after losing her voice. She released her mixtape album Most Likely Up Next in 2019 and her EP P Status in 2020.

The rapper rose to prominence after releasing her April 2022 single F.N.F (Let’s Go) with producer Hitkidd. The track went viral, and also paved the way for the #FNFChallenge on TikTok. A remix of the song featuring Latto and JT was also released earlier this year.

Woods released another song titled Just Say That with Duke Deuce in June 2022. Shortly after, she signed with rapper Yo Gotti’s record label Collective Music Group. She was also featured on the compilation album Gangsta Art.

Glorilla’s single Tomorrow 2 featuring Cardi B was also a hit and earned her significant popularity. The rapper released her EP Anyways, Life's Great in November 2022. Earlier this month, she was featured on Latto's single FTCU alongside rapper Gangsta Boo.

