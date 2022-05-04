Yo Gotti net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he gifts first R&B signee a Pink Lamborghini worth $300,000

Yo Gotti recently gifted a pink Lamborghini Urus worth $300,000 to Lehla Samia. The rapper also announced that he signed Samia to CMG Records, making her the first woman to sign the record label. Gotti said:

“I’m proud to welcome Lehla to the CMG family. She has an incredible voice, she’s creatively gifted and she’s been putting in the work to develop into the next R&B superstar. I’ve always said that CMG is more than just hip-hop label – we have our focus on building the biggest and most versatile force in the music industry. Signing Lehla is the latest example of that goal.”

Samia later expressed her excitement at joining the record label and said:

“I’ve been grinding for this opportunity for a minute and I’m really excited about this new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to share my story with the world and deliver that pure R&B sound for my old and new fans.”

Yo Gotti’s net worth explored

Yo Gotti gained recognition after the release of his debut album, Youngsta’s On a Come Up, in 1996. He is the founder of the record label Collective Music Group and has signed successful acts like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Mozzy, and more.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 40-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million, indicating that he has earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

Gotti is said to be involved in the real estate business as well. He started purchasing homes during his musical career and resold them thereafter. He bought a mansion for $7.6 million in Westlake Village, California. Set in an area of 10,000 sq. ft., it has 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a tennis court, and a pool.

The songwriter made his debut at the age of 14 and released a few independent albums. His debut studio album, Live From The Kitchen, was released in 2012 and received a positive response from the public.

He then released another album, I Am, in 2013, and one of its singles, Act Right, remained on top of the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He released a collaborative mixtape with record producer Mike WiLL Made-It, titled Gotti Made-It, in 2017.

His tenth album, Untrapped, was released in January 2020 followed by his eleventh studio album, CM10: Free Game, in February 2022.

