David Birney net worth: 'Bridget Loved Bernie' star's fortune explored as he dies aged 83

David Birney passed away on April 29 at the age of 83. He was primarily known for his appearance on the CBS sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, alongside his ex-wife Meredith Baxter until the show was canceled.
Birney died at his home in Santa Monica from Alzheimer's disease. He was diagnosed back in 2017. It is unknown if he suffered from any other health-related issues in the past.
Detailed information about his funeral is yet to be revealed, and an official statement from his family members is awaited.
David Birney's net worth explored
Also known as David Edwin Birney, he gained recognition for his performances in contemporary and classical productions in theatre, film, and television.
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Birney's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Although details regarding his assets are not available at the moment, it would be fair to assume that he earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry.
He played lead roles while working in theater and his most famous credits include starring roles on Broadway in Amadeus, Benefactors, and Man and Superman. He also recorded many audiobook bestsellers, including works by Dean Koontz, Annie Dillard, Orson Scott Card, and others.
Birney played a few important roles in television series and movies like St. Elsewhere, Fantasy Island, Hawaii Five-O, The F.B.I., Murder She Wrote, and more. He was also seen in television films like Long Journey Home and The Deadly Game.
David directed and starred in productions for regional theaters like the Hartford Stage and the Capital Repertory Stage, and went on tour in performing arts centers around the country.
The Washington, D.C. native was a board member of the Foundation for Bio-Medical Research. He was a member of the Board of Overseers for the Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts. He co-chaired the American Diabetes Association for five years where he spoke and raised funds for the Association.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes from David Birney's fans when they heard about his demise:
Birney is survived by his children with ex-wife Meredith Baxter – Kate, Mollie, and Peter.