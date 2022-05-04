David Birney net worth: 'Bridget Loved Bernie' star's fortune explored as he dies aged 83

David Birney passed away on April 29 at the age of 83. He was primarily known for his appearance on the CBS sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, alongside his ex-wife Meredith Baxter until the show was canceled.

Birney died at his home in Santa Monica from Alzheimer's disease. He was diagnosed back in 2017. It is unknown if he suffered from any other health-related issues in the past.

Karen @TheDarkPages Sad to learn that David Birney has passed at the age of 83. I remember him best from TV’s Bridget Loves Birney. He was married to actress Meredith Baxter from 1974 to 1990. Sad to learn that David Birney has passed at the age of 83. I remember him best from TV’s Bridget Loves Birney. He was married to actress Meredith Baxter from 1974 to 1990. https://t.co/GHxbGMqVDa

Detailed information about his funeral is yet to be revealed, and an official statement from his family members is awaited.

David Birney's net worth explored

Amanda Reyes @madefortvmayhem A fixture in the world of made for TV movies, David Birney turned in a number of impressive performances. My favorite roles came out of the excellent "male Sybil" docudrama The Five of Me, and Someone's Watching Me, which is perfection. What presence. And, what a sad day. RIP A fixture in the world of made for TV movies, David Birney turned in a number of impressive performances. My favorite roles came out of the excellent "male Sybil" docudrama The Five of Me, and Someone's Watching Me, which is perfection. What presence. And, what a sad day. RIP 💔 https://t.co/6xJYNZzDkl

Also known as David Edwin Birney, he gained recognition for his performances in contemporary and classical productions in theatre, film, and television.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Birney's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Although details regarding his assets are not available at the moment, it would be fair to assume that he earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry.

David Birney appeared on stage, films and television series (Image via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He played lead roles while working in theater and his most famous credits include starring roles on Broadway in Amadeus, Benefactors, and Man and Superman. He also recorded many audiobook bestsellers, including works by Dean Koontz, Annie Dillard, Orson Scott Card, and others.

Birney played a few important roles in television series and movies like St. Elsewhere, Fantasy Island, Hawaii Five-O, The F.B.I., Murder She Wrote, and more. He was also seen in television films like Long Journey Home and The Deadly Game.

David directed and starred in productions for regional theaters like the Hartford Stage and the Capital Repertory Stage, and went on tour in performing arts centers around the country.

The Washington, D.C. native was a board member of the Foundation for Bio-Medical Research. He was a member of the Board of Overseers for the Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts. He co-chaired the American Diabetes Association for five years where he spoke and raised funds for the Association.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes from David Birney's fans when they heard about his demise:

Rebecca Wright 🎬📀🍫 @MovieGazetteO David Birney, known for his roles on televisions BRIDGET LOVES BERNIE and ST. ELSEWHERE among others has died at 83. He was once married to FAMILY TIES star Meredith Baxter (1974-89) In 2017, it was revealed he was suffering from alzheimers disease. David Birney, known for his roles on televisions BRIDGET LOVES BERNIE and ST. ELSEWHERE among others has died at 83. He was once married to FAMILY TIES star Meredith Baxter (1974-89) In 2017, it was revealed he was suffering from alzheimers disease. https://t.co/oPksj8ZBOP

𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕄𝕔𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕝𝕖𝕪 @willmckinley



He also starred in the TV adaptation of SERPICO and on Broadway in shows like AMADEUS.



nytimes.com/2022/05/02/art… #DavidBirney David Birney (1939-2022) — a familiar face on shows like BRIDGET LOVES BERNIE, THE ADAMS CHRONICLES and ST. ELSEWHERE.He also starred in the TV adaptation of SERPICO and on Broadway in shows like AMADEUS. David Birney (1939-2022) — a familiar face on shows like BRIDGET LOVES BERNIE, THE ADAMS CHRONICLES and ST. ELSEWHERE.He also starred in the TV adaptation of SERPICO and on Broadway in shows like AMADEUS. nytimes.com/2022/05/02/art… #DavidBirney https://t.co/xmMRnFGD54

Tommy "Throwback" Kovac @TommyKomic R.I.P. David Birney, you were a fantastic actor in many diverse roles but you'll always be the understanding divorced dad in OH GOD, BOOK ll (1980) R.I.P. David Birney, you were a fantastic actor in many diverse roles but you'll always be the understanding divorced dad in OH GOD, BOOK ll (1980) https://t.co/QTF2YFSYlb

Jesse V Coffey, #Author and #Reviewer @JesseVCoffey I remember Bridget Loves Bernie. I had a crush on David Birney. He was so talented. I will miss his being on this plane. #RIPDavidBirney I remember Bridget Loves Bernie. I had a crush on David Birney. He was so talented. I will miss his being on this plane. #RIPDavidBirney

Birney is survived by his children with ex-wife Meredith Baxter – Kate, Mollie, and Peter.

