David Birney net worth: 'Bridget Loved Bernie' star's fortune explored as he dies aged 83

David Birney recently died at the age of 83 (Image via Jack Hamilton/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST
News

David Birney passed away on April 29 at the age of 83. He was primarily known for his appearance on the CBS sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, alongside his ex-wife Meredith Baxter until the show was canceled.

Birney died at his home in Santa Monica from Alzheimer's disease. He was diagnosed back in 2017. It is unknown if he suffered from any other health-related issues in the past.

Sad to learn that David Birney has passed at the age of 83. I remember him best from TV’s Bridget Loves Birney. He was married to actress Meredith Baxter from 1974 to 1990. https://t.co/GHxbGMqVDa

Detailed information about his funeral is yet to be revealed, and an official statement from his family members is awaited.

David Birney's net worth explored

A fixture in the world of made for TV movies, David Birney turned in a number of impressive performances. My favorite roles came out of the excellent "male Sybil" docudrama The Five of Me, and Someone's Watching Me, which is perfection. What presence. And, what a sad day. RIP 💔 https://t.co/6xJYNZzDkl

Also known as David Edwin Birney, he gained recognition for his performances in contemporary and classical productions in theatre, film, and television.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Birney's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Although details regarding his assets are not available at the moment, it would be fair to assume that he earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry.

David Birney appeared on stage, films and television series (Image via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
He played lead roles while working in theater and his most famous credits include starring roles on Broadway in Amadeus, Benefactors, and Man and Superman. He also recorded many audiobook bestsellers, including works by Dean Koontz, Annie Dillard, Orson Scott Card, and others.

Birney played a few important roles in television series and movies like St. Elsewhere, Fantasy Island, Hawaii Five-O, The F.B.I., Murder She Wrote, and more. He was also seen in television films like Long Journey Home and The Deadly Game.

David directed and starred in productions for regional theaters like the Hartford Stage and the Capital Repertory Stage, and went on tour in performing arts centers around the country.

youtube-cover

The Washington, D.C. native was a board member of the Foundation for Bio-Medical Research. He was a member of the Board of Overseers for the Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts. He co-chaired the American Diabetes Association for five years where he spoke and raised funds for the Association.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes from David Birney's fans when they heard about his demise:

David Birney, known for his roles on televisions BRIDGET LOVES BERNIE and ST. ELSEWHERE among others has died at 83. He was once married to FAMILY TIES star Meredith Baxter (1974-89) In 2017, it was revealed he was suffering from alzheimers disease. https://t.co/oPksj8ZBOP
David Birney (1939-2022) — a familiar face on shows like BRIDGET LOVES BERNIE, THE ADAMS CHRONICLES and ST. ELSEWHERE.He also starred in the TV adaptation of SERPICO and on Broadway in shows like AMADEUS. nytimes.com/2022/05/02/art… #DavidBirney https://t.co/xmMRnFGD54
R.I.P. David Birney, you were a fantastic actor in many diverse roles but you'll always be the understanding divorced dad in OH GOD, BOOK ll (1980) https://t.co/QTF2YFSYlb
RIP David Birney #BridgetLovesBernie https://t.co/Q3OQhQJzWM
Actor David Birney Dies At 83 via @forbes forbes.com/sites/marcberm…
R.I.P. actor David Birney🙏 https://t.co/ylrsLQflyp
#FLASH RIP David Birney (actor) aged 83 https://t.co/iCMRRKq7Ia
I remember Bridget Loves Bernie. I had a crush on David Birney. He was so talented. I will miss his being on this plane. #RIPDavidBirney
Farewell, #DavidBirney. As a @dartmouth student I saw him perform #TalleysFolly with his then-wife, @MeredithBax on campus -- beautiful performances of a favorite play.bway.ly/hrr8wo#https:/…
RIP David Birney https://t.co/bfhR1dBYAp
Birney is survived by his children with ex-wife Meredith Baxter – Kate, Mollie, and Peter.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
