Taco John’s introduces new Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito and Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito to its ValuEST Menu

Taco John's added two new items to their Valuest Menu: the Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito and the Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito. Both new value burritos are available on the Taco John's ValuEST Menu for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

These burritos were added to the ValuEST Menu list on January 30, 2023. Several customers took to social media to hail the restaurant chain for the all-new additions to their menu.

Ingredients added to Taco John's newly released Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito and Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito

Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito is a warm tortilla wrapped in seasoned American beef, crispy chips, creamy nacho cheese, and mild sauce. Below-mentioned are the nutritional facts about the Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito:

310 calories

14 grams of fat

4.5 grams of saturated fat

690 milligrams of sodium

35 grams of carbs

2 grams of sugar

11 grams of protein

Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito is a toasty tortilla wrapped around grilled all-white meat chicken, crispy chips, creamy nacho cheese, and zesty chipotle lime sauce. Here is the nutritional value of the Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito:

360 calories

18 grams of fat

4 grams of saturated fat

870 milligrams of sodium

35 grams of carbs

3 grams of sugar

15 grams of protein

The Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito is priced at $2, while the Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito is priced at $3.

Back in November 2022, Taco John’s Nachos Navidad was made available for the Holiday Season

Nachos Navidad made its annual return to the menu for the 2022 holiday season. Nachos Navidad is comprised of bright red, green, and yellow chips topped with seasoned American beef, warm nachos cheese, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, guac, and chilled sour cream.

Nachos Navidad is offered in small and regular sizes, with pricing starting at $4.29 and $6.19, respectively (may vary).

About the Mexican restaurant chain

Starting as a modest taco business in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1969, these one-of-a-kind tacos with robust flavors became instantly popular in the town. The two local businessmen wanted to share their unique flavors with the rest of the globe. So, in 1969, they purchased the franchise rights and named the restaurant after the man who began it all - John.

The restaurant chain has been all about bringing customers top-notch flavors ever since its very first taco stand was launched. Taco John's restaurants began to spring up across the Midwest, eventually expanding to incorporate drive-thrus and indoor seating. Their menu has expanded to include strong originals like Potato Olés, Meat and Potato Burritos, and Nachos Navidad, their holiday special.

Taco John's now runs and franchises approximately 400 stores in 23 states, making it one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant chains.

