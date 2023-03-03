When will Chipotle’s new Fajita Quesadilla be available? Details and line-up explored as brand launches TikTok-inspired item on its menu

Chipotle has revealed that, as of March 2, 2023, the new Fajita Quesadilla will only be available digitally on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

As one of the three included side options for all Quesadillas, the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing will also be offered on the chain's mobile app and official website.

As part of the introduction, Chipotle will offer five new Fajita Quesadillas that customers can customize on the company's website and mobile app by adding fresh fajita vegetables. The digital menu's five new quesadilla combos are as follows:

Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Barbacoa Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Sofritas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

On March 2, Chipotle introduced two new items that were inspired by the viral TikTok trend

Fans can now personalize their favorite quesadillas with Monterey Jack cheese, their preferred protein, and fresh Fajita veggies through the brand's digital ordering channels, thanks to a menu hack that was first made public by TikTok creators Alexis Frost and Keith Lee. The same orders will now be included as limited-edition items.

Keith Lee said in a statement:

"I never could have imagined that I'd have my own menu item at Chipotle. I'm blessed to be able to work with Alexis and Chipotle to answer the call from the TikTok community. In my opinion, the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10."

Alexis Frost also revealed:

"The Fajita Quesadilla has been one of my favorite reviews I've done on TikTok. Collabing with Chipotle and Keith for this launch is a dream, and I'm so excited to play a part in making Fajita Quesadilla an official menu item."

Here's a closer look at the two bespoke orders that were praised on the well-known social media platform:

Keithadilla : Fajita Quesadilla with Steak, served with roasted chilli-corn salsa, sour cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette on the side.

: Fajita Quesadilla with Steak, served with roasted chilli-corn salsa, sour cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette on the side. Fajita Quesadilla Hack: Fajita Quesadilla with Steak, served with roasted chilli-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chilli salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Starting on March 2, 2023, only the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com will provide the new Fajita Quesadillas for a short period of time. Costs may vary depending on location.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. cultivates a better world by delivering authentic cuisine made with healthy ingredients, responsibly sourced products, and traditional cooking methods without the use of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

As of December 31, 2022, Chipotle operates almost 3,200 stores across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. It is the only restaurant chain of its scale to own and manage every one of its locations.

In addition to being listed on the 2022 list of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Chipotle is ranked among the Fortune 500. The restaurant chain has been a long-term pioneer and innovator in the culinary sector, with over 100,000 staff members that are dedicated to giving customers a fantastic experience.

Poll : 0 votes