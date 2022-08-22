"Is it FDA approved yet?": Viral Pink Sauce set to hit grocery store shelves, leaves internet unconvinced

As netizens continue to be weary of TikTok’s Pink Sauce, the creator has partnered with Dave’s Gourmet to have it released “on major food retailers’ shelves.” The collaboration comes after internet users slammed the product for its concerning ingredients and lack of FDA approval. Followers have since taken to social media announcing that they will not buy the product unless it receives federal approval.

On August 17, it was announced that Dave’s Gourmet would be partnering with the Pink Sauce’s creator Chef Pii to mass produce the conferment. The bubblegum-colored sauce will have an altered recipe to “make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.”

The concoction’s original ingredients list included raw honey, sunflower seed oil, distilled vinegar, pink Himalayan salt, dried spices, lemon juice, citric acid, milk, pitaya and water.

Dave's Gourmet will be taking up the task of producing the sauce “on a commercial scale under the required food manufacturing guidelines.” The organization also announced that the altered sauce will be available on all “e-commerce platforms, in restaurants and on major food retailers’ shelves.”

Dave Neuman, the CEO of Dave’s Gourmet also announced that they hope to release the condiment this fall and that they are “working 24/7 to make it happen.”

Netizens weary over Pink Sauce hitting store shelves

The now-infamous condiment gained massive traction on TikTok. Netizens across the States told followers that they were ordering the $20 sauce. However, as the product grew in popularity, internet users were concerned over the product being shipped across different states. Many noted that the ingredients will turn the product inconsumable after being shipped in hot weather conditions. Others also expressed doubt over the product as it was not FDA approved.

It seems like netizens are not budging. Many remain hesitant to purchase the product even if it is sold by a separate company. A few comments online read:

It is important to note that Dave’s Gourmet has not confirmed that their version of the Pink Sauce will be FDA-approved at the time of writing. Information on whether the price of the product will change is also unavailable at this time.

Chef Pii responds to product backlash

As the sauce’s popularity grew rapidly on social media, Chef Pii went online to address the backlash. The mixologist noted that although the product is not FDA approved, it follows the same standards.

Pii also stood by her creation despite amassing negative product reviews. In an interview, she said:

“I can only choose how I respond to it due to the fact that I did create something freakin’ amazing. I’m going to stand by that. I love my product. People love my product. I made a few mistakes. We’re coming back from it, and we’re going to grow from there.”

The celebrity chef, who has amassed over 52k followers on Instagram, also pleaded with netizens to be patient with the product as it was still in the “lab testing” phase and is continuously working towards correcting their faults.

