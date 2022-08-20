Chef Pii x Dave's Gourmet: Where to buy and everything we know about the controversial pink sauce retail sale

It hasn't been very long since the pink sauce went viral and stirred up several serious controversies. Despite all that, Dave Gourmet announced a partnership with Chef Pii, the TikToker who made the bright pink sauce which caught netizens' attention last month.

When Chef Pii first introduced the sauce through TikTok, netizens raised several concerns regarding the safety of the product. However, the sauce is now all set to reach stores near you and is ready to be sold commercially. Although the sauce will be up for retail sale in the fall, the price hasn't yet been revealed.

Chef Pii’s controversial pink sauce to hit the shelves this fall

The Chef Pii X Dave Gourmet pink sauce will be available in stores from Fall 2022. The company has stated that they have created a safer version of the condiment and that they will be bringing it to most of the major retailers. Dave's Gourmet also said that the sauce will be available on major e-commerce sites for purchase.

David Neuman, the President of Dave's Gourmet, said:

“Our team was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii’s exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.”

The company, through their press release, also revealed that they would be following all food manufacturing guidelines. They said that they would be selling the product in the US and internationally.

As for the price, while Chef Pii was selling each bottle for $20, the company hasn’t revealed its prices for the condiment as of now.

Neuman also expressed happiness in reaching out to a talented foodie who didn't have a lot of experience with commercial products or sauces. The company, thus, if now helping the TikToker take her pink sauce to the market.

The controversy around Pink Sauce explored

The pink sauce created quite a stir online as soon as the video went viral. Due to its eye-catching color, netizens were intrigued to try this hot pink condiment. However, many on the internet questioned whether the sauce is made of ingredients that are approved by the FDI.

While many said that the weight and the proportions are inaccurate on the bottle's label, others claimed that they received spoilt bottles of the sauce.

According to Chef Pii, the sauce is made from sunflower seed oil, raw honey, milk, distilled vinegar, garlic, water, pink Himalayan salad and dried spices. The sauce also has lemon juice, citric acid, and Pitaya, which is another name for dragon fruit. The sauce’s pink color comes from the fruit.

Replying to the backlash, Pii said in an interview:

“I can only choose how I respond to it due to the fact that I did create something freakin’ amazing. I’m going to stand by that. I love my product. People love my product. I made a few mistakes. We’re coming back from it, and we’re going to grow from there.”

Dave's Gourmet would basically be taking care of all the errors that were initially seen on the label. These included misspelled ingredients and inaccurate and insufficient information about nutrients.

As of now, the company is yet to release more information about the viral sauce.

