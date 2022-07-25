With the advent of digitalization, TikTok and its popularity is growing by the minute. So much so that people have actually started making a living out of posting videos on this platform. This is the platform that gave birth to many social media celebrities, who end up earning millions through collaborations, paid promotions, pay-per-click and more.

While the short video-sharing app is popular across the world and has made people rich, it has also managed to make some people from the UK super rich. So here is a list of the top 10 richest TikTok stars in the UK.

Joel M and the other 9 wealthiest TikTok stars in the UK

10) Evie Meg (@thistrippyhippe) - Networth - $78K

With 15.1 million followers on TikTok, Evie is a social media star who shows her audience how a disabled girl lives a full life. The 22-year-old was born in July 2000 and posts videos about Tourette Syndrome. Her videos often depict the troubles of having this particular disorder.

Evie Meg is also very active on other social media platforms, including Instagram. Her main goal too is to create awareness about Tourette Syndrome. As per reports, Evie charges £6,560 per sponsored post.

9) Issey Moloney (@isseypovs) - Networth - $100K

Born in March 2005, Issey is a 17-year-old who is known for posting POV and lip sync videos on the social media app, where her current follower count is 5.9 million. Issey also makes video with her brother and sisters on the platform.

The teen is also a known face on Instagram and YouTube and charges £7,380 per sponsored post, which contributes to her major income.

8) Nich (@Nichlmao) - Networth- $120K

A TikTok star, dancer and YouTuber, Nich rose to fame after posting a number of dances and lip syncs to popular music online. Other than this, he often indulges in posting mini vlogs, challenges and even pranks. His current following on the platform is about 10.5 million.

A 19-year-old, charges around £7,380 per post. It is also worth mentioning that Nich was previously in a relationship with Symonne Harrison.

7) Woodyandkleiny (@woodyandkleiny) - Networth- $2.7 Million (Combined)

Videos of long-time best friends Woody and Klieny are all over the internet as netizens find the duo to be super funny and engaging. The two have been making videos on the internet since 2009 and became popular overnight through TikTok when people discovered their hilarious content. They currently have 8 million followers on the platform.

The duo also appeared on Britain's Got Talent, where they showcased their football freestyle.

They charges £8,200 per paid post online.

6) Liana (@lianajadee) - Networth - $3 Million

Charging approx £8,200 for every social media promotional post, Liana Jade Booker is a 23-year-old, in a relationship with Connor Darlington.

Making lip-sync, dance, vlogs and fitness videos, Liana isn't just popular on TikTok, she generates major revenue from other social media platforms like Instagram. She is also quite active on YouTube. The creator here posts mostly beauty content.

She has over 3 million followers on social media.

5) Menwiththepot (@menwiththepot) - Networth - $4 Million

The TikTok page “Menwiththepot” was started by two Polish friends, who live in Ireland. The duo make outdoor creations with friends and family. Making gourmet dishes and trying out new recipes, they presently charge roughly £8,200 for every social media promotional post.

They have over 10 million followers on social media.

4) Joel M (@joelmagician) - Networth - $4.5 Million

16.6 Million Followers

With 16.6 million followers, Joel is best known for his magic and sharing card videos. He is a 24-year-old creator living in Dubai who began practicing magic at the age of six when he would go to local restaurants to perform.

Currently, Joel M charges around £8,200 for one post on social media.

3) Connor (@connor) - Networth - $5 million

At number three on the list of the top 10 richest TikTok stars in the UK is Connor, a social media star who charges £12,300 for one post. He has around 5.7 million followers and the 26-year-old's podcasts are very famous on the social media platform.

Other than that, Connor once made a video with his grandmother that went viral across social media applications.

2) Tilly Ramsay (@tillyramsay) - Networth - $6 Million

Tilly Ramsay is Gordon Ramsay's daughter and a social media influencer who is known for presenting a cooking show on the BBC. She has over 10.2 million followers on social media.

She often posts videos with her superstar chef father and these videos often go viral. According to reports, Tilly charges around £12,300 for every social media post.

1) George Not Found (@georgenotfound) - Networth - $9 Million

Ranked number one on this list is George Not Found, who has 10 million followers on TikTok and an average revenue of £20,500 per sponsored post. George Not Found's real name is George Davidson and he has been active on social media for three years now as he started actively posting in 2019.

The 25-year-old's videos about gaming and streaming aren't just popular on TikTok but due to his popularity on YouTube, they help him generate a good income too. He earns around $9 million a year.

Each of these stars earn millions of dollars through paid content, where brands contact these them to promote their product or service online. Apart from this, YouTube is also a main source of income, where they are paid as per the number of likes and clicks on ads on their videos.

