What does DW mean on TikTok?

TikTok lingo can sometimes be a tough nut to crack. If you are active on the platform, you might have come across the abbreviation “DW.” While many users are avidly using this, others are perplexed as to what it means at all. Well, for starters, it is one of the easier-than-you-think ones.

Basically, “DW” on TikTok means “Don’t Worry.” Most of the captions with this acronym on the application come with a clarification. “DW” is usually followed by an explanation, such as:

“DW, it’s just water.”

Or

“DW, I was just going home.”

“DW”: The new abbreviation on TikTok

vivi (taylor’s version) 💌 @ivymari3e “ dw i’m just crying bc i saw a sad tiktok “ i’m not. i’m crying because of everything underneath that i’ve not been able to get out “ dw i’m just crying bc i saw a sad tiktok “ i’m not. i’m crying because of everything underneath that i’ve not been able to get out

Besides using the short form in captions, a lot of other users are also using it as a hashtag. However, some might get confused as typing DW on TikTok might redirect you toward some videos of the animated TV series Arthur, which has a character named D.W.

While it’s no news that the short video sharing platform often has new abbreviations floating around bewildering the users, DW is just one of them. As per social media experts, unlike other abbreviations, this short form on a scale of 1 to 5, has a rating of 3 in guessable and is mostly used by teens and adults.

"DW" Decoded

This video by a user has the caption:

“We will redo it dw.”

This simply means that the user is trying to convey that they are doing to do this dance again, don't worry. Another video where a girl is seen cracking and snapping her bones has the caption:

“Dw I’m not pushing hard on my neck, just supporting it.”

Here, she conveys how she is just supporting the neck and not pushing it too hard to injure it. DW here means don’t worry.

This video shows the couple getting married, and there is a loud shriek at the end. The caption reads:

“We got married! Ignore my dad. He’s supporting dw.”

Basically, the video of the gay couple has a loud shrill at the end, which as per the caption, is of the father. But the user is clarifying that the dad is supportive. Hence, the DW is added in the caption.

Other slang words you should know about

Being on social media, especially TikTok, requires you to have a specific understanding of the platform. This involves keeping up with the trends, especially slangs and abbreviations. Apart from DW, there are many other slangs popularly used on the platform. Some of which you must know are:

#1. Salty: You might be having some difficulty understanding this term if you’re not GenZ. Used for saying “Jealous,” this word is used by millennials when they are upset over something. For instance:

“Stop being salty if that girl like your friend; it’s not their fault.”

#2. CEO: While all the old souls might think this abbreviation stands for Chief Executive Officer, which of course, it does. But on TikTok, it means that you are the best at something. It is generally used as a compliment. For example:

“Meet Kay, the CEO of pun.”

#3. G.O.A.T: Many popular rappers and singers use this abbreviation for their songs and albums, the term stands for “Greatest Of All Times.” It can be used for a singer, a TV show or even a food item. For example:

“This pasta is G.O.A.T.”

#4. PFP: Similar to DP or Display Picture, this means Profile Picture.

#5. POV: You might have come across various videos with "POV." The video might say something like "POV: You are hungry."’ The term POV refers to Point of View. This means that the video is made with a certain point of view being conveyed by the creator.

These abbreviations might look easy once you get to know the meaning of them. However, they can spoil the essence of TikTok if you are left pondering over their meaning.

