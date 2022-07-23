Who made the pink sauce? TikTok chef responds to backlash for viral recipe, defends recipe ingredients 

Pink Sauce has recently become one of the most popular and contentious products on TikTok. Because of the product's eye-catching colour, netizens were initially enticed to try it. However, as the story gained traction, it was discovered that the popular condiment had provided incorrect nutritional information on the label. As a result, the product's creator received a lot of backlash online.

Carly Pii, also known as Chef Pii on Tiktok, is the person behind the controversial Pink Sauce. The Miami chef was thrust into the spotlight when her sauce went viral on the internet. Following the product's popularity, netizens have expressed concerns about its safety, as well as packaging and whether it complies with Food and Drug Administration protocols.

Ricky “Release the trade” Ricardo @iconstatusonly People are buying unrefrigerated “pink sauce” with no preservatives from a stranger on TikTok and are shocked when they get sick? 🤔 People are buying unrefrigerated “pink sauce” with no preservatives from a stranger on TikTok and are shocked when they get sick? 🤔 https://t.co/IVTKXzfT2h

Initial doubts about the product surfaced when a TikTok user pointed out that the product can provide 444 servings, which would indicate that each serving would be 14.4 grams. They further added:

“Which makes almost 6,300-something grams in the whole bottle, which is inaccurate. And if these small details were overlooked, I'm looking at quality control now. I'm kind of scared."

After receiving negative feedback online, Chef Pii addressed the issue on her official TikTok account. She apologized for the mistake on the product's label and assured followers that the product followed FDA standards at the time of production.

Pink Sauce creator responds to backlash

As previously stated, the popular concoction was created by Chef Pii, a 29 year old Miami-based chef. She has been selling the Pink Sauce for $20 since the beginning of July. The sauce is made from sunflowerseed oil, raw honey, milk, distilled vinegar, garlic, water, pink Himalayan salad, dried spices, lemon juice, citric acid and Pitaya, which is another name for dragon fruit. The sauce’s pink color comes from the fruit.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Pii said:

“The world is really curious about my creation and they’re being malicious.”

Addressing the safety concerns behind the product, Pii assured followers in an interview with the publication that no one has ever gotten sick from the Pink Sauce. She said:

“I’ve been using it and serving it to my clients for a year – no one has ever gotten sick.”

It seems like the single mother-of-two is not going to let the hate bring her down. In an interview with NBC News, she said:

“I cannot prevent someone from taking a certain action. I can only choose how I respond to it due to the fact that I did create something freakin' amazing. I'm going to stand by that. I love my product. People love my product. I made a few mistakes. We're coming back from it and we're going to grow from there.”

The chef also addressed concerns over the sauce's color and the ingredients used to prepare it. Netizens claimed to have seen images of the product in various shades of pink, which piqued their interest in the ingredients used to make the sauce. Speaking about the same, Pii revealed that the earlier videos she posted on her own social media platform were “prototypes” of the condiment. She added that she was adjusting the shade of the sauce to “what the audience gravitated to the most.”

Concerning Pink Sauce's bottle label errors, such as misspelled ingredients and angel-numbered nutrition labels, the creator has assured fans that the labels will be corrected and "triple proofread" before they "go out."

