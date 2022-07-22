What is the ‘honey method’ on TikTok? Manifestation technique to get noticed by one’s crush goes viral on platform

Have you seen the new honey method on TikTok and wondered what exactly it is? The video-making platform is all about new trends and challenges that are created every new day and this time it is the honey method that's trending. The viral method is a manifestation technique to grab your crush's attention.

There is no denying that TikTokers highly believe in manifesting and the art of manifestation every other month. With that in mind, there is always a technique or the other floating around the platform that manages to attract a lot of users, especially teenagers.

As mentioned earlier, this time, it is the honey method that's going viral and seems quite compelling. So here's everything that the trend is all about.

What is the ‘honey method’ on TikTok?

Simply put, the honey method on TikTok is a way to manifest your crush into noticing you. According to TikTokers, it is the simplest way to have someone be obsessed with you.

While watching the videos, it is easy to understand that there are plenty of ways to do so. However, the simplest way to do this is to grab some honey, put a little on your index finger and say positive affirmations.

The affirmations could be something like "They are always texting me," "They keep calling me," or even "They are literally obsessed with me." People can also add in as many positive affirmations as they like related to the person they are manifesting about.

Once that is done, TikTokers are seen making a cross on the top or the bottom of their tongue with the honey on their finger.

The key to any kind of manifestation is to stay positive. TikTokers also believe that when done with good and clean intentions, this powerful method of manifestation will work.

Currently, right from performing the honey method to teaching it, TikTok is filled with the now viral honey method.

While few users have commented that the method will only work if the person doing it is Hispanic, there seems to be no consistent reasoning behind it. Some people, meanwhile, mention that it is cultural appropriation as the method comes from the Brujeria practices, that are also known as Witchcraft.

A manifestation coach seemingly agreed with the people and said:

“Now this method can only be done by Hispanics or Latinos, but if you want to do it and you're not Hispanic or Latino make sure to stay protected, and don't be surprised if you get karma or it backfires."

The coach added:

“One thing I suggest is to stay really positive when you say your affirmations. Don’t have any doubts or negativity. Make sure to do it with good intentions. Once you’re done, just let it go and that’s it!"

This isn't the only manifestation technique floating on TikTok, and the world is still not over the whisper method.

In this method, one is supposed to imagine themselves approaching a person and whispering their intentions into the other person's ear while they are dreaming. One can either talk about their desire to have a special relationship with them, or any other positive feeling they need to convey. Apparently, this method helps you dive into their subconscious state of mind.

