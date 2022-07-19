What is the Whisper method on TikTok? How to manifest using viral trend revealed

If you're on TikTok, you have most probably heard of the Whisper method by now. If you wish to speak to or hear from someone you want to talk to but are too shy to initiate a conversation, this hack might work for you. TikTok users believe the Whisper Method is a powerful technique to achieve whatever you desire through manifestation.

The idea behind spiritual manifestation is closely tied to the philosophy of Law of Attraction, wherein you can attract a desired outcome in your life and make it a reality by simply visualizing it, thinking positively and taking the required steps to achieve it.

The concept of the Whisper Method, which has gone viral on TikTok, is similar to that of telekinesis. Promoters of this technique claim that through manifestation, you can get anyone you are thinking about to get in touch with you. It is important to note that for this method to work, you should be high on positive energy and have a clear and calm mind.

How to manifest using TikTok's Whisper Method explored as trend goes viral

TikTokers are using visualization to get in touch with people (Image via Arabia Weather)

TikTok trends are infamous for making one question their beliefs, and the Whisper Method is one of them. While many claim that the technique has worked for them, some are still waiting to receive the desired outcome, questioning if it really works or not.

Users have revealed that you need to follow a few steps to get the desired results:

Before visualising, make sure your mind is free of any negative thoughts, doubts and fears. To clear your mind and relax, you can try meditating before starting the Whisper Method.

Once you are completely relaxed, close your eyes and visualise the person you want to get in touch with.

To strenghten the visualisation, recollect the way the way they look, sound and smell.

Think of what you want that person to do for you. You need to be very specific about what you want the outcome to be. For instance, if you want them to text you, think “Text (your name) and tell them how much you miss them.”

Once the message is finalised, visualise whispering the exact words into the other person's ears.

Hold this thought for at least 60 seconds. After that open your eyes and go about your day as usual.

You have to detach yourself from the outcome, otherwise it may get delayed or blocked. Keeping a positive attitude and letting go is the most important step in manifesting your desires.

Netizens shared their experience after trying the viral 'Whisper Method'

Some TikTokers have claimed that the trend really worked for them, and have taken to social media to advocate for its legitimacy.

One user posted her way of doing the Whisper Method.

angst @planctoned whisper method really got me a man texting me the 🥺 emoji whisper method really got me a man texting me the 🥺 emoji

𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖆 🥂 @unbotheredss using the whisper method to get my dream man to love me fr using the whisper method to get my dream man to love me fr

ً20/180 @featherofark May I remind all my oomfs the whisper method works. May I remind all my oomfs the whisper method works.

STREETZ @JackieStreetz I used the whisper method and it worked I used the whisper method and it worked 😳

Some users unfortunately did not receive the desired results and went on to claim that the method did not work.

rawn｡･:*:･ﾟ @rawnandrei tried the whisper method on sum1 but it didn’t work smh tried the whisper method on sum1 but it didn’t work smh

✩ @happinesswya if you ever wondered, the whisper method doesn’t work. if you ever wondered, the whisper method doesn’t work.

The whispers in my head is enough already :) @happinesswya Tbh it made things worse for meThe whispers in my head is enough already :) @happinesswya Tbh it made things worse for me 😭The whispers in my head is enough already :)

zcksz🇮🇳 @alixceaa Whisper method isn't also working Whisper method isn't also working

What drives this entire exercise is the belief that one is the creator of their own reality and positive thoughts will lead to positive outcomes. Despite its popularity, the Whisper method is not backed by science to prove that it will always work. Some have even brushed it off as a coincidence or a matter of luck. In the end, it all boils down to what you make of it.

