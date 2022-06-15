Free Fire signature trick and color codes to get stylish text on ID (June 2022)

Signatures are among the popular areas of interest among the Free Fire’s broad community besides IGN. This signature is essentially a piece of text visible to all the visiting users just below the social styles.

Players may usually add text and symbols along with many customizations, including changing font faces and colors. The use of colorful text has risen in popularity among the community, with even more individuals seeking to do the same.

However, they often encounter a roadblock of not understanding the exact procedure for the same. Read through to learn in-depth how to get a colorful signature within the battle royale title.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, Indian users are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, they may play the enhanced Free Fire MAX version as it is not among the banned applications.

How to get a colorful signature in Free Fire

Getting a colorful signature in Free Fire requires gamers to use the Hex color codes. These must be enclosed within the square brackets and placed just before the required changes to change their color.

Players may follow the instructions laid out in the following section to get a colorful signature:

Open the profile by tapping on the banner (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users should first come with a text or symbol for their signature. Once complete, they can access the profile section by clicking on the banner.

Step 2: They may click on the gear option on the left side of the Personal Name Badge to open the Player Info dialog box.

Users may even click on the existing signature to change it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can click on the edit option in the bottom left corner of the existing signature to edit it.

Another alternative would be to directly click on the signature after opening the profile to edit it.

Navigate to player info in the gallery (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Gamers should paste their desired text and place the desired color code before it.

They can only use multiple codes to have a certain section of the text as colorful.

Step 5: Finally, they may click the OK button to change their signature.

This does not take any diamonds. Hence, players can change it multiple times until they have found the perfect one for themselves.

The trick to getting a colorful signature is working at the moment. However, it may or may not work at a later point in time. In addition, this is not visible to the user when accessing their profile. However, other gamers will notice the changed color signature upon visiting their profile.

Color codes

Color codes to get a colorful signature (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of color codes that gamers can use directly to change the color of the signature text in Free Fire

Blue – [0000FF]

Black – [000000]

Teal – [008080]

White – [FFFFFF]

Aqua – [00FFFF]

Tan – [D2B48C]

Grey – [808080]

Yellow – [FFFF00]

Brown – [A52A2A]

Orange – [FFA500]

Beige – [F5F5DC]

Fuchsia – [FF00FF]

Cyan – [00FFFF]

Silver – [C0C0C0]

Red – [FF0000]

Pink – [FFC0CB]

Purple – [800080]

Gray – [808080]

Lime – [00FF00]

Olive – [808000]

Dark Blue – [00008B]

Maroon – [800000]

Aquamarine – [7FFD4]

Magenta – [FF00FF]

Light Blue – [ADD8E6]

Green – [008000]

