What time will BBQ Brawl Season 3 episode 1 air on Food Network? Release date, judges and more details explored

The Food Network is back with the third season of its tempting barbecue show, BBQ Brawl, premiering on May 9, 2022, at 9 PM CST. Two new barbecue experts, Anne Burrell, and Jet Tila will join mentor Bobby Flay. Together, they will judge nine famous BBQ chefs in the country.

Season 3 of BBQ Brawl will feature nine contestants experiencing tasks set by mentors that will deeply test their barbeque skills. They will skew exotic meat and have to beat immense heat to emerge the best among the lot.

The ultimate winner will not only achieve the Master of 'Cue title but will also become the official BBQ expert on all Food Network digital platforms.

The official description of the show reads:

Bobby Flay and Michael Symon mentor and coach the country's most-respected barbecue challengers in a four-part competition. The coaches go head-to-head to passionately mentor, inspire and nurture teams of speciality pitmasters from all over America. At stake is the title of Master of Cue and the starring role in a series on FoodNetwork.com.

More details on BBQ Brawl season 3

The show has not given out many details about its upcoming episodes. However, what has been identified is that the first episode will be quite a big challenge for the barbecue chefs. Contestants will begin with a signature skewer task in which they will have to prepare roasted meat and cut the meat on their own.

As the episodes proceed further, contestants will also have to deal with a large dinner party thrown by the three mentors. The show's first challenge will be studded with lots of twists and turns thrown by Burrell, Flay, and Tila. This will be followed by contestants dealing with a suckling pig for the big BBQ occasions they have to prepare within six hours. Moreover, every episode of the barbecue show will be one and a half hours long.

The official description of the first episode of season 3 reads:

Nine barbecue masters are ready to brawl, and their first challenge is to introduce themselves and their BBQ in hopes of being picked by their favourite team captain. Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila make their selections, and the competitors face off in the first team brawl with high stakes ... and a major twist!

In the press release of the show, Courtney White, president of Food Network, stated what season 3 will be like:

"Intense barbecue challenges, breakout BBQ hopefuls, and top-flight Food Network chefs that put their reputations on the line."

Viewers can watch BBQ Brawl season 3 on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 9:00 PM CST.

