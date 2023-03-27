Five planets alignment 2023: When, how to see, effects on each zodiac sign, and everything you need to know 

It’s not every day that one gets to witness five planets in one single line. On the nights of March 27 and March 28, stargazers and celestial observers may witness a spectacular display featuring a stunning lineup of five planets - Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars.

These planets will be visible in the night sky alongside the crescent moon. However, the extent of this astronomical marvel may vary depending on the viewer's geographical location, as the appearance of these planetary bodies is heavily influenced by one's position on earth.

Furthermore, several experts have also reported that people might be able to see the unobstructed view of Jupiter and Mercury, depending on their locations. Additionally, they have also suggested that Venus will be the brightest planet of the five and be the easiest to spot.

Priyanka:) @Prijakes



so it’d be great if these damn clouds just moved uhm so 5 planets align today and it’s visible all around the world after sunset !!!! pls I’m so excited 🤌🏽so it’d be great if these damn clouds justmoved uhm so 5 planets align today and it’s visible all around the world after sunset !!!! pls I’m so excited 🤌🏽so it’d be great if these damn clouds just ✨moved✨

On the other hand, Uranus is likely to be a little faint, and it will be visible only through telescopes or binoculars. NASA astronomer Bill Cooke stated that the best day to catch the five planets together would be Tuesday.

Alongside being excited to see these planets align, netizens and people across the globe are also interested to learn about the effects it can have on each zodiac sign.

Which zodiac sign would be the luckiest? Everything to know about how the five-planets lineup affects you

While a similar five-planet lineup also happened last year in the month of June, such instances do not occur very often. Thus, astrology experts believe that these phenomena have a lasting impact on all zodiac signs.

Check out how the lineup can affect your sun sign:

Aries: Things are expected to go well for this sign, as experts have claimed that most Aries would be happy and consistent in their work. Business owners will be running harder, and students can get good outcomes in their exams. There is a chance for an increase in the income for this zodiac sign. Taurus: Experts have suggested that Taurians might be troubled during this time owing to occurrences at work. However, their families will be kind enough to support them. There can be profitable opportunities, which might offer chances for job change and progress. All in all, there is an increase in income for this zodiac group. Gemini: The five-planet lineup brings opportunities for networking and making new friends for this sun sign. There can be a shift of focus to career and reputation and rise in opportunities for travel and work. Solitude and nature may help in contemplation before the busy season ahead. Cancer: Thanks to the five-planet alignment, travel is on the cards for this sun sign! A focus on career advancement is sustained through the unique alignment of the celestial bodies. The repositioning can also give the group an opportunity to shift perspectives and explore new horizons through intentional travel. Spending time near water can be refreshing and healing. Leo: This rare alignment gives the zodiac group an opportunity for travel, new opportunities and experiences. Thanks to this period, there can be a subsequent shift in your focus towards your material and emotional debts and creating new opportunities for forming relationships. All in, the rare alignment makes it a great time for long-term travel or extended time away from home. Virgo: The planets' alignment is expected to bring major shifts in relationships and partnerships. Hence, it's time to address what you truly want and desire from your relationships, whether it is romantic, business, or platonic. Don't be afraid of forming new connections and attachments, as that's where the work begins. The new shift suggests that it's time to focus on your relationships and put in the necessary effort. Libra: The period after the five-planet alignment is all about relationships and partnerships for you. You may receive invitations to socialize and meet new people, so take advantage of these opportunities. It's a vulnerable time for you when it comes to relationships, but also a time for healing through new connections. Plan ahead to make time for travel. Scorpio: Those belonging to this group, who have been feeling trapped for the last six months, are finally going to be elated as the five-planet alignment brings opportunities for travel and new experiences. Work is also expected to pick up and bring pleasurable opportunities. Sagittarius: This rare alignment brings a potential for positive outcomes in pleasure, play, and creativity. It’s a great time for artists and creatives and for those trying to conceive. This period is also favorable for taking on greater responsibilities within your family or considering relocation. It's a great time to book trips for later this year. Capricorn: The planets coming in a straight line is likely to bring significant shifts that signal a new chapter in your life, but all you have to do is remain open to new possibilities. This energy will continue for a while, ushering in focus on developing and solidifying valuable skill sets over the next three years. This shift will also inspire exploration of your local surroundings, such as transportation, locality, and extended family. Aquarius: The alignment will bring changes to your life as opportunities for fun and new connections are on the cards. This period also sees a shift in focus towards creating financial stability, leading to possible career changes or healing emotional wounds around money. Pisces: The celestial bodies coming together brings financial opportunities, leading to a potential increase in income or an exciting purchase. The period is also guiding you towards physical and material well-being. Reflect on how you want to show up in the world and what you expect from your body. Pay attention to the shifts happening within yourself.

Paul Thurrott @thurrott “5 planets will align on March 27 and you won't want to miss it. Here's where to look.”



The sky. “5 planets will align on March 27 and you won't want to miss it. Here's where to look.”The sky.

Last summer, five planets, including Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, aligned in the sky, marking a rare occurrence that only happens every 18 years. Sky enthusiasts can witness planet groupings in the night sky on a regular basis, even if not in perfect alignment. In fact, in December, all seven planets, excluding Earth, were visible in the night sky simultaneously.

Astronomers and experts have claimed that the unique lineup of five planets can be easily seen with the naked eye. All you need to witness this phenomenon is clear skies and some binoculars to get a clearer view.

Poll : 0 votes