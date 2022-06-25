5 planet alignment 2022: Spiritual meaning, how and where to watch revealed 

The month of June saw a unique 5 planet alignment in the sky where Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn aligned for the first time since December 2004. As per NASA, the planets will be visible in one line with the moon in the middle until June 27.

However, the alignment was most visible on Friday, June 24. But those who missed the rare sighting can still see a glimpse of it for the next two nights.

5 planet alignment: A super rare sight

The 5 planet alignment was viewed by people from around the globe, regardless of their geographical location. It is also believed that during this time, the moon could be seen between Venus and Mars, where the moon had taken the Earth's position in the planetary order.

They will be visible alongside the constellation Lyra and the Hercules star cluster in the Hercules Constellation. Happening after almost 18 years, this phenomenon will not occur next until 2040; hence, it is creating all the buzz.

For those wondering how to still view it, it is said that the best time for the sighting is an hour before sunrise. Although visible through the naked eye, a pair of binoculars can give you a surreal experience. Although this alignment is just an astronomical event, many top-notch astrologers like Nicolas Aujula believe this to be extremely powerful and ideal for new beginnings.

Nicolas, talking about the impact of 5 planet alignment on astrology, said:

“Any new ideas that people have or things that they’ve had bubbling under the surface – now is a really good time to make it happen. When Mars and Jupiter come together they can really make things happen,”

How to find the 5 planet alignment?

For those interested in astronomy and viewing rare sightings, grab a pair of binoculars and find the perfect spot. As per reports, people in the Northern Hemisphere can find spots on the eastern and southern sides, while those in the southern hemisphere can look towards the eastern and northeastern horizons.

However, places like Iceland and Alaska, which are currently experiencing midnight sun, sadly won't be able to indulge in stargazing. On the other hand, the Northern Hemisphere, including the UK, will get the best view between 50-60 minutes before the sun shines. People here can look towards the east and spot the sight from a hilltop.

As per scientists, one can start by looking for Saturn, the furthest planet in the 5 planet alignment, and then count back to finding Venus, which would also be very bright.

The brightest of them all would be Mercury, as it would be the closest to the sun. The Mercury would also look a bit orangish when noticed carefully. Mars would be the easiest to spot due to the slight red tinge.

June has indeed been all about astronomy as this month also saw the Strawberry moon, which is also a once-in-a-year occurrence. The same was visible to the naked eye on June 14.

