Strawberry Supermoon June 2022: Astrology, how to watch and everything you need to know 

With the start of the summer season, June also marks the dawn of the ’Strawberry Supermoon.' NASA reports that the Supermoon will be seen on June 14, 2022.

Also known as the Mead Moon or the HoneyMoon, the Strawberry Supermoon will shine bright and be visible to the naked eye if the clouds don’t block the view. However, if not visible, the supermoon can be seen via live webcasts for free on various YouTube channels.

An Italy-based, Virtual Telescope Project will also be hosting a livestream of the Strawberry Supermoon on Tuesday, June 14. The livestream is set to begin at 3:15 pm EDT, with the aim to broadcast a live view of the full moon.

This month’s Supermoon will appear in full to observers on the day before and after the actual event. However, NASA revealed that the special thing about this supermoon would be that it is the lowest full moon of 2022. This is because the moon would rise to just 23.3 degrees above the southern horizon early on June 15 for observers in Washington, D.C.

NASA also said:

“On the summer solstice, the sun appears highest in the sky for the year. Full moons are opposite the sun, so a full moon near the summer solstice will be low in the sky.”

What exactly is the Strawberry Supermoon?

An image of Strawberry Supermoon 2021 (Image via NASA)

Supermoons are once-in-a-year occurrences that happen in sets of three to four. This year, observers and people interested in astronomy will be able to see the trio rise, with the first being on June 14.

Named Strawberry Supermoon in 1979, the occurrence of supermoons can be seen due to the moon orbiting close to the earth. This is called a Perigee. Supermoons tend to occur and are visible only when there is a full moon around the same time that the moon is near Perigee.

This makes the moon look bigger and brighter to humans on earth.

What’s in store for people into astrology?

🔮✨✨ @energyhealingjw June 14 Strawberry Full Moon will be magnified over the next 48 hours & falls in the signs of optimistic Sagittarius. This intense Supermoon could make us feel restless but brings forward motion. Embrace this highly charged Supermoon energy to realign with your highest potential. June 14 Strawberry Full Moon will be magnified over the next 48 hours & falls in the signs of optimistic Sagittarius. This intense Supermoon could make us feel restless but brings forward motion. Embrace this highly charged Supermoon energy to realign with your highest potential.

The changing positions of the moon and the various supermoon transitions are said to bring in huge changes in one’s zodiac. With the upcoming Strawberry Supermoon and the Gemini season already in, astrologers believe that this full moon will affect some zodiac signs more than others.

While it will bring some alterations (favorable and unfavorable, both) to all birth signs, mutable signs like Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are sure to be the most impacted.

🔮✨✨ @energyhealingjw The first Supermoon of 2022 is here in 72 hours. This Strawberry Full Moon will come closer to earth than normal appearing bigger and brighter. It will be an intense & transformative supermoon making your next 7 months better than the last 5 months. Miracles are coming to you. The first Supermoon of 2022 is here in 72 hours. This Strawberry Full Moon will come closer to earth than normal appearing bigger and brighter. It will be an intense & transformative supermoon making your next 7 months better than the last 5 months. Miracles are coming to you.

However, astrologers and people with vast knowledge of sun signs and how the movement of planets and stars affects the birth signs believe that most of the mutable signs would be able to see favorable changes in their lives.

While full moons can be gazed at easily by the naked eye, the use of binoculars or telescopes can be even better for people who are interested in astronomy. June, being the month of celestial events, is witness to an unusual sight where 5 planets, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, can be seen lined up in the sky.

David Crook MFA @StellarInsights On Tuesday night, we have a full Strawberry SuperMoon, the first of 3 summer supermoons. A supermoon occurs when a full moon is closest distance to Earth, i.e. perigee. Supermoons appear brighter and larger to us on Earth, providing a spectacular sight if the skies are clear. On Tuesday night, we have a full Strawberry SuperMoon, the first of 3 summer supermoons. A supermoon occurs when a full moon is closest distance to Earth, i.e. perigee. Supermoons appear brighter and larger to us on Earth, providing a spectacular sight if the skies are clear. https://t.co/6u9NLVEX3a

The next full moon, which would be called the Buck Moon, could be spotted in July 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far