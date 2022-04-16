What is a Pink Moon? April 2022 date, spiritual meaning, and more explored

As per NASA, April's full Pink Moon will rise over the weekend and be visible for three days. According to a press release from the space organization, the phenomenon will appear early on Friday and be visible till early morning on Monday.

In other places, this phase of the Moon is known as the Fish Moon, the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon, the Hanuman Jayanti Festival Moon, Sprouting Grass, Egg, and Bak Poya Moon. However, the most popular name for this Moon was coined by the Maine Farmer's Almanac in the 1930s.

Full Moon tomorrow (16th April) at 7.55pm

NASA also revealed that there would not be a supermoon like this for the following two years. The upcoming full moon will be the first such event in the Spring season.

What is known about the Pink Moon?

Despite not actually being pink, this moon got its name from the Maine Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing the Native American name for these lunar phases throughout the years. Thus, the almanac suggested that April's full moon be called Pink Moon after the blooming of the creeping phlox (or moss pink) herb.

The pink-colored herb is one of the earliest and most widely blooming flowers in the USA, which is why it helped inspire the name Pink Moon.

Date, timing, and visibility

As per NASA, the moon will be fully visible on Saturday afternoon, April 16, at around 2.55 pm EDT. In New York, the full moon will be visible at 7.42 pm EDT, while in London, the lunar phase will cause a full moon at 7.55 pm.

Meanwhile, Australia will have a full moon at 4.55 am Australian Eastern Standard Time. Similarly, in Los Angeles, it will take place at 7.41 pm PDT.

For observers, there might be a chance that the complete illumination might cause the details to appear unclear with a telescope. However, lunar lenses could help in this regard.

Enthusiasts may also view the moon after its full moon phase when it has more visible details due to shadows.

Spiritual significance of Pink Moon

In the Christian calendar, the Paschal moon or Pesach moon correlates with Easter, as Easter Sunday is the first Sunday after this phase of the moon.

Meanwhile, for Hindus, this moon marks the birthday of Lord Hanuman, also called Hanuman Jayanti. Similarly, NASA states that this moon for Sri Lankan Buddhists signifies the time when Buddha came to the country and avoided war between factions.

However, this moon will fall under Libra, which will apparently balance out Aries' spirit, as per astrology.

