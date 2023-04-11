Sheila G's Brownie Brittle M&M'S Minis Line: Where to buy, price, varieties, and other details revealed

Second Nature Brands has announced the launch of the newest brand in their portfolio - Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®. The sweet snack brand is expanding its offerings via a collaboration with the chocolate and confectionery giant, Mars. With the two brands joining hands, people across the country will get to enjoy three new Brownie Brittle x M&M'S® Minis mashups - Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis, Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S®, and Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis Gluten Free.

The three new delicious offerings will be available all across the country, starting April 5. Priced at $3.99 per 4 oz. bag (suggested retail price), the new snacks will be available for purchase on BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon. The new products will also be available at major retailers across the country.

Three new Brownie Brittle x M&M'S® Minis mashups will be available with major retailers across the country and online (Image via Sheila G's Brownie Brittle)

The brand introduced the three new Brownie Brittle x M&M'S® Minis mashups through a press release, with Ashley Dawkins, VP of Marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®, quoting:

"Brownie Brittle is thrilled to partner with Mars on not one, but three delicious mashups with the iconic M&M'S® candy brand. We wanted to ensure there was an option for everyone to enjoy this sweet craveable snack."

All you need to know about Sheila G's Brownie Brittle x M&M'S® Minis mashups

Popularly known for their sweet snacks, Sheila G's Brownie Brittle offers an exhaustive range of delicious Brownie Brittle flavors. From chocolate chips to English toffee bits, salted caramel to pumpkin spice, the brand offers some of the most popular confectioneries and chocolates as thin, light, and crispy snacks.

As such, the brand is introducing three new Brownie Brittle x M&M'S® Minis mashups that will be making their way to stores starting April 5. The new range of sweet and crispy snacks includes:

Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis

A delicious treat for chocolate lovers, the new Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis offers a sweet twist on the classic Brownie Brittle. Featuring the same rich, chocolatey brownie flavor, the new offering delivers the perfect pairing of chocolate and crunch. Priced at $3.99 per 4 oz. bag, the Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis pack 120 calories per 1 oz. serving.

The Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis (Image via Sheila G's Brownie Brittle)

Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S® Minis

Offering a classic cookie combination, the Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S® Minis features a rich Blondie Brownie taste. Made with a brown sugar and vanilla base, the sweet snack comes topped with crunchy M&M'S® Minis candy pieces. Available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 4 oz. bag, it only has 130 calories per 1 oz. serving.

Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S® Minis (Image via Sheila G's Brownie Brittle)

Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M'S® Minis

Offering a gluten-free option for diet-conscious fans, the Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M'S® Minis feature the delicious, rich Brownie taste of classic Brownie Brittle. The Gluten Free snack comes topped with crunchy M&M'S® Minis candy pieces. Similar to its counterparts, it packs only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving, and can be available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 4 oz. bag.

Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M'S® Minis (Image via Sheila G's Brownie Brittle)

As mentioned earlier, the three new Sheila G's Brownie Brittle x M&M'S® Minis mashups will be available all across the country starting April 5. Interested buyers can get them from BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon. The new products will also be available at major retailers across the country.

