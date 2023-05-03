Starbucks Star Wars mugs: Release date, where to buy, price, and all you need to know 

Disney had a galactic surprise for Star Wars fans as the brand unveiled three new Starbucks Star Wars mugs this week. Commemorating Star Wars Day 2023, the brand is adding three new mugs to the popular “Been There” series. The new mugs, which feature glimpses of three popular locations, are inspired by the planets of Coruscant, Jakku, and Mustafar.

Each new mug features a similar design to the iconic “Been There” series mugs, which includes bright illustrations of the location and unique characters from the Star Wars universe on a white background. The mugs also feature the name of the location in bold letters.

Hitting stores on May 4, 2023, at 8 am PT, the three new mugs will be available all across the country. Orders for the new “Been There” series mugs can be placed on shopDisney.com.

The last few mugs from the “Been There” series featured the planets of Nevarro, Naboo, Ahch-To, Dagobah, Bespin, and Hoth and were sold out in no time. Inspired by the sci-fi franchise, the three new mugs from the “Been There” series are also expected to be in high demand from the get-go. As of now, it has not been confirmed, but new mugs are expected to be available in the parks as well.

All you need to know about Disney's “Been There” series' Starbucks Star Wars mugs

Commemorating Star Wars Day 2023, Disney has unveiled three new Starbucks Star Wars mugs that will join the popular “Been There” series. Available exclusively on shopDisney.com starting May 4, 2023, at 8 am PT, the new mugs are inspired by the planets of Coruscant, Jakku, and Mustafar.

Iconic to the Been There” series, the new mugs feature illustrations of the location and characters from the Star Wars universe. Offering fans a visit to the fantastical realms of the Star Wars universe, the new mugs are expected to be in high demand. Hence, fans looking forward to getting their hands on the premium mugs are advised to be quick with their fingers.

The new Been There” series Starbucks Star Wars mugs will be exclusively available on shopDisney.com starting May 4, 2023, at 8 am PT (Image via Starbucks/Disney)

Fans who are looking forward to the three new “Been There” series Starbucks Star Wars mugs can check out a sneak peek below:

Jakku-themed “Been There” series

The Jakku-themed “Been There” series mug is inspired by Jakku, a desert planet home to thieves, outlaws, and scavengers. The location first appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Jakku-themed “Been There” series mug will be available on shopDisney.com starting May 4, 2023, at 8 am PT.

The Jaku-themed “Been There” series Starbucks Star Wars mug (Image via Disney)

Coruscant-themed “Been There” series mug

The Coruscant-themed “Been There” series mug is inspired by the planet of Coruscant, a city-covered planet that is the vibrant heart and capital of the galaxy. The planet features a diverse mix of citizens and cultures and is said to have first appeared in the Expanded Universe. The Coruscant-themed “Been There” series mug can be availed from shopDisney.com starting May 4, 2023, at 8 am PT.

The Coruscant-themed “Been There” series Starbucks Star Wars mug (Image via Disney)

Mustafar-themed “Been There” series mug

Last but not the least, the Mustafar-themed “Been There” series mug takes inspiration from Mustafar, a tiny, fiery planet in the Outer Rim. Known to be rich in unique and highly valuable minerals, the tiny planet was first introduced in the final prequel film, Revenge of the Sith. The Mustafar-themed “Been There” series mug will be available on shopDisney.com starting May 4, 2023, at 8 am PT.

The Mustafar-themed “Been There” series Starbucks Star Wars mug (Image via Disney)

As the world celebrates Star Wars Day 2023, fans can expect to spot a wide range of Star Wars merchandise on shopDisney.com. Apart from Starbucks Star Wars mugs, fans can also get their hands on new clothing, accessories, action figures, and other limited-edition collectibles.

Created by George Lucas, Star Wars is an American epic space opera multimedia franchise. The franchisee began its journey with the eponymous 1977 film and soon became a globally popular pop culture phenomenon.

Throughout the years, the franchise has been expanded into various films, TV, web series, and various other media, including video games, novels, comic books, theme park attractions, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes