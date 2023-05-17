Lego Batman Batcave Shadow Box: Release date, where to buy, price, features, and all you need to know 

The LEGO Group has Batman fans in awe with the announcement of the new - LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box. The latest addition to the toy brand's Batman Collection, the new set is being released due to an official collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC. Featuring highly detailed display pieces, a realistic Batmobile, and seven mini-figures, the 3981-piece set will be available all across the country.

Inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures’ Batman Returns, the new set features the full Batcave inside a display box that comes with a cutout in the shape of the iconic Batman emblem. Priced at over $399.99 (£344.99/€ 399.99), the new Batman Batcave set will be available online at www.lego.com/Batman and major retailers nationwide.

Fans can start ordering the new set on June 8, 2023, while LEGO VIP members can get their hands on it as early as June 5, 2023.

The LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set hits stores starting June 8, 2023 (Image via LEGO)

For those interested, LEGO VIP is a free-to-join program. To join LEGO VIP you simply have to sign up with your existing LEGO account or make a new one in case you don't have an existing account.

VIP members can not only enjoy perks like first access to new drops but can also earn points on every in-store or online purchase they make with their VIP account. Members can also complete specific challenges to earn points, that can later be redeemed when buying new sets.

All you need to know about the LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set

Hitting stores starting June 8, the latest addition to LEGO's Batman Collections - the LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box - comes as a 3981-pieces set. Available as set number 76252, the Batman Batcave set features movable items, mini-figures, and a feature-rich Batmobile™. Suitable for fans over the age of 18, the new mega set can measure over 20 in. (51 cm) wide after proper assembly.

Intricately built to be showcased as a highly detailed display piece, the Batman Batcave Shadow Box set offers extra realism with its movable items like chairs, computer screen, tool store, and illuminated Batsuit™ vault.

The Lego Batman Batcave Shadow Box set also includes Batman's iconic vehicle - the Batmobile - which comes along with 7 minifigures of Max Shreck, The Penguin™, Catwoman™, and two versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth™ and Bruce Wayne™.

The new LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set measures over 11 in. high, 20 in. wide, and 5.5 in. deep (Image via LEGO)

Fans excited enough to learn more about the LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set can check out some crucial features mentioned below:

A Batman™ tableau – Based on the 1992’s Batman Returns™ movie, the LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set allows adult enthusiasts to relive and capture the drama as they build their way through the Batman Batcave – Shadow Box (76252) active display model.

– Based on the 1992’s Batman Returns™ movie, the LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set allows adult enthusiasts to relive and capture the drama as they build their way through the Batman Batcave – Shadow Box (76252) active display model. Dynamic action – Several movable items can be controlled from the rear. Fans can turn the chair, change the computer screen, and open or close the tool store and the illuminated Batsuit™ vault.

– Several movable items can be controlled from the rear. Fans can turn the chair, change the computer screen, and open or close the tool store and the illuminated Batsuit™ vault. Realistic Batmobile™ – Open up the roof of the Batmobile™ for the entry of a Batman™ Minifigure with a fabric cape. Turn the cog on the side for two hidden shooters to appear. A flame element can also be attached to the exhaust.

– Open up the roof of the Batmobile™ for the entry of a Batman™ Minifigure with a fabric cape. Turn the cog on the side for two hidden shooters to appear. A flame element can also be attached to the exhaust. Collectible curio – Add an element of surprise and awe to your home or workplace with the new collectible LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set measuring over 11 in. (29 cm) high, 20 in. (51 cm) wide, and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep.

As mentioned, the new LEGO Batman Batcave Shadow Box set hits stores starting June 8, 2023, but it will be available to LEGO VIP members starting June 5, 2023.

The newest addition to the brand's Batman Collection will be available on www.lego.com/Batman and all major retailers across the country. Along with the United States, the new set is also expected to be available in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Founded in the 1900s, Lego Group is a global privately-held company that manufactures a wide range of plastic construction toys. The Billund, Denmark-based company has its businesses spread all across the globe and sells its toy products in more than 150 countries.

Poll : 0 votes