Starbucks’ 2023 Summer Cup line-up: Where to buy, varieties, price, and all you need to know

Starbucks is all set for the summer as the chain unveils the new 2023 Summer Cup line-up. Featuring pink and blue color hues, the new line-up is available in stores starting May 9, 2023. Exclusively available at select licensed store locations across the country, the new line-up offers a wide range of options, including reusable cups, metallic tumblers, keychains, color-changing cups, and more.

The new 2023 Summer Cup line-up mostly features cups and tumblers in sizes from 12 to 24 ounces, making them perfect for carrying around. Made with food-grade materials, the new cups and tumblers are ideal for your iced coffees, refreshers, lemonades, and much more.

Whether you brew your drinks at home or get them from the nearest store, you are guaranteed to have a good time with these dish-washer safe cups and tumblers.

The new 2023 Summer Cup line-up is available in stores starting May 9, 2023 (Image via Starbucks)

One of the most popular collectibles among the chain's fans, the seasonal summer cups and tumblers are always in great demand. Fans looking forward to getting their hands on the limited-time collectibles are advised to be quick on their toes and get them from the nearest store at the earliest.

All you need to know about Starbucks' 2023 Summer Cup line-up

As summer begins to knock on our doors, it's not just the time to have those chilled beverages, but it's also time for Starbucks to unveil its summer collections. As such, the chain is carrying the tradition forward with the launch of the new 2023 Summer Cup line-up that is available in stores starting May 9, 2023. Featuring cups and tumblers in varying sizes, colors, and designs, the new line-up is perfect for your chilled beverages.

Apart from trendy and classy designs, the reusable cups and tumblers allow customers to earn extra perks when buying drinks at the coffeehouse chain. While customers who bring a clean, reusable cup can get a $.10 discount, rewards members can receive an extra perk of an additional 25 Stars on their orders.

For the unversed, customers can use these stars to get discounts, free drinks and snacks, merch, and much more at the coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain.

You can get the new 2023 Summer Cup line-up at the nearest store (Image via Starbucks)

Fans excited about the new 2023 Summer Cup line-up can catch a glimpse of the new cups and tumblers below:

Stainless Steel Petunia Cold Cup (24 oz)

Priced at SRP $29.95, the Stainless Steel Petunia Cold Cup comes as a 24 oz stainless steel cup. The iridescent magenta cold cup allows you to be the boldest person in the room. The cold cup is perfect for chilled beverages.

Stainless Steel Petunia Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Bubblegum Pink Gradient Glass Cold Cup (18 oz)

The Bubblegum Pink Gradient Glass Cold Cup features trendy summer colors and can hold 18 oz of cold beverages. Available for SRP $19.95, it is made with gradient glass. You can get it from the nearest store.

Bubblegum Pink Gradient Glass Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Cotton Candy Pink Luster Tumbler (12 oz)

The perfect companion for a quick drink, the Cotton Candy Pink Luster Tumbler can hold over 12 oz of beverages. Available at the nearest store, it features lustrous pink colors. You can get it for SRP $19.95.

Cotton Candy Pink Luster Tumbler (Image via Starbucks)

Bubblegum Pink Striped Cold Cup (24 oz)

If you love pink, the Bubblegum Pink Striped Cold Cup is just the thing for you. Featuring a striped design, the cold cup can hold 24 oz of chilled beverages. You can get it for SRP $19.95.

Bubblegum Pink Striped Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Iridescent Bling Cold Cup (24 oz) and Keychain

Similar to previous bling cups, this one comes in a glittering silver color. The shimmering cold cup carries over 24 oz of cold beverages and comes with a keychain. You can get the cup for SRP $22.95, while the keychain costs over $12.95.

Iridescent Bling Cold Cup (24 oz) and Keychain (Image via Starbucks)

Navy Blue Twist-to-Seal Straw Lid Cold Cup (24 oz)

The Navy Blue Twist-to-Seal Straw Lid Cold Cup comes with a new twist-to-seal straw lid that seals the cup and prevents leaking. Perfect for carrying around in bags or for taking to the beach, it has a capacity of over 24 oz. Fans can get it for SRP $29.95.

Navy Blue Twist-to-Seal Straw Lid Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Ocean Breeze Water Bottle (20 oz)

A perfect companion for summer, the Ocean Breeze Water Bottle can carry 20 oz of cold beverages. The monochromatic water bottle comes in a trendy design and mimics the color and feel of the ocean. You can get it for SRP $27.95.

Ocean Breeze Water Bottle (Image via Starbucks)

Technicolor Paint Cold Cup (24 oz)

An exquisite piece of art, the Technicolor Paint Cold Cup is available for SRP $29.95. Featuring several colors, including blue, green, pink, and more, it looks like it was painted by hand. You can use it to store up to 24 oz of cold beverages.

Technicolor Paint Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Color Changing Confetti Cold Cup (24 oz)

Featuring celebratory confetti on it, the Color Changing Confetti Cold Cup comes for SRP $4.95. The 24 oz reusable cup changes color when you add a cold beverage to it. It features a blue lid and a colorful straw.

Color Changing Confetti Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Mystery Color Changing Cold Cup Pack (24 oz)

Available at SRP $22.95, the Mystery Color Changing Cold Cup Pack comes with 24 oz reusable cups. Adding a pinch of color to the summer, these cold cups change color as you pour a cold beverage into them. These are not suitable for hot beverages.

Mystery Color Changing Cold Cup Pack (Image via Starbucks)

It is to be noted that the pricing of the aforementioned drinkware may vary by retailer. Availability of the cups and tumblers may also vary by location. Hence, fans are advised to enquire with the store before heading over.

Poll : 0 votes