Lego Captain America shield: Where to buy, price, features, and all you need to know 

Starting August 1, Marvel fans across the country can wield an impressive LEGO prop inspired by the Captain America movies. The Danish toy production company unveiled the new Captain America’s Shield, which features the iconic colors and shape of the original shield. It measures over 18.5 in. (47 cm) and would make an excellent cosplay prop. Priced at $200, Captain America’s Shield set is available for pre-order on the brand's website.

Made up of over 3,128 pieces, the new set is scheduled to be available online and in stores nationwide. Apart from the massive shield, the set also comes with a constructible display base, a nameplate, and a Captain America Minifigure. The Captain America Minifigure accompanied by the set features its own tiny shield and a miniature Mjölnir (Thor’s hammer).

Captain America’s Shield set will be available nationwide starting August 1, 2023 (Image via LEGO)

While the set is already available for pre-order on lego.com, it won't be shipping before the aforementioned date. Fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of grabbing the shield are advised to reserve their sets through pre-order to ensure guaranteed shipping.

All you need to know about LEGO's Captain America’s Shield

The Vibranium shield featured in many of the popular Marvel films and TV series has finally received the LEGO treatment and is ready for action. While it may not actually be a true life-sized prop, it can prove to be a perfect cosplay item for young fans who like dressing up as Captain America.

For those who prefer it more as a display item, the set comes with a constructible display base that holds the shield tightly on display cases and shelves. Fans also get a tiny Captain America Minifigure and a nameplate with the massive 3,128-piece playset. The playset which is expected to be an absolute banger among Marvel fans is labeled as 18+ and is fit for adult fans.

Captain America's Shield set comes with a Captain American mini figure, a stand, and a nameplate (Image via LEGO)

Considering that the shield features a sphere-like design, building it may be a bit challenging in comparison to other sets. Fans can catch a quick glimpse of the awaited playset at - https://www.lego.com/en-us/product/captain-america-s-shield-76262.

First introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the movie Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America's Shield has been a recurring item that has appeared several times in the Marvel films and TV series. The primary defensive and offensive gear used by Captain America, the vibranium-made shield, represents American culture.

While Captain America may have retired by the end of Avengers: Endgame, the legacy of the shield and of the hero continues. Passed on to Sam Wilson (Falcon), the shield is expected to appear once again in the movie, Captain America: New World Order, which is scheduled for a global release in May 2024.

