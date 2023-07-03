Does LEGO offer a Titanic set? Price, ages, and other details revealed

The 9090-piece LEGO Titanic set seems to be back in stock and fans are over the moon about the same. Strangely, this comes soon after the news of the Titan submersible took over social media. The sub lost all contact during its descent to the Titanic wreck and reportedly imploded due to water pressure, as per BBC.

The Titanic sank to the bottom of the Atlantic in April 1912 and has always been a subject of interest and fantasy both for researchers and common folk alike. It was the largest ship of its time, measuring over 882 feet and boasting a turn-of-the-century design.

The popular drowned cruiser display set is back in stock for over $679.99 (Image via LEGO)

While a LEGO set may not be able to do justice to the cruiser, it tries to offer a faithfully recreated version of the ship. Probably the largest LEGO displayable set to date, it measures over 135 cm (53 inches) in length and is meant for those aged 18 years or older.

LEGO's Titanic set costs $679.99

Released in 2021, LEGO's Titanic set, or set number 10294 is a colossal 9090-piece project offering a 1:200 scale displayable model of the drowned cruiser. Offered under the brand's Creator Expert exclusive line, set 10294 has long been available on the LEGO website and at major retailers across the country.

The largest and longest LEGO model to date, the Titanic set measures over 135 cm (53 inches) in length. Meant for adult enthusiasts and collectors, the massive model comes with an age rating of 18+ and costs $679.99. The massive displayable model can be found across several regions including the United States, Canada, the European Union countries, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The colossal Titanic set can be split into three parts to showcase the intricate interior (Image via LEGO)

For those interested, the LEGO Titanic set features a tremendous amount of accuracy and features details on par with the original cruiser. The LEGO set can also be split into three parts to showcase its intricate interiors.

All about the Titan submarine

In a catastrophic turn of events, a Titan submarine that set out on an exploratory dive to the drowned Titanic imploded in the ocean last week. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Titan submersible imploded while it was on its way to the Titanic wreckage.

At least five people onboard the submersible died in the tragic accident. After the news about the implosion came to light, several individuals raised questions about the Titan submersible's safety protocols.

Titan submersible imploded after it lost communications (Image via OceanGate/Getty Images)

As per BBC, the submersible was being operated by a modified video game controller as it received instructions from the team. After the sub lost communication, several rescue operations were launched to locate the vessel and its occupants. However, the Coast Guard announced that the sub experienced a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber" and confirmed that debris found on the sea floor belonged to the missing submersible.

