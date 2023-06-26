LEGO 21060 Himeji Castle: Where to buy, price, availability, and other details revealed

LEGO is taking fans on an architectural journey as the brand introduces the new Himeji Castle Architecture display model. Introduced as set number 21060, the Japanese architectural model playset is meant for those aged 18 or older.

Scheduled for an official debut on August 1, 2023, the new display set will be available all across the country.

Constituting over 2,125 pieces, the Himeji Castle set will be sold on lego.com and at major retailers across the United States. The second display model set from the brand's Architecture segment, the Himeji Castle will be priced at over $159.99 (£139.99 / €159.99).

The Architecture Himeji Castle display set will be available nationwide starting August 1, 2023 (Image via LEGO)

For those interested, the Himeji Castle is part of the brand's exclusive range of Architecture sets which are meant for adults. The Architecture range is aimed at great architectural structures from around the world.

The first set of the Architecture range, the Great Pyramid of Giza, sold as set number 21058. It was introduced last summer.

LEGO's Himeji Castle Architecture model set hits stores starting August 1

Taking LEGO fans on a soulful journey to one of the most popular castles in Japan, the Himeji Castle Architecture set is a must-have for those who can't help being awestruck by Japan's rich history.

Scheduled for an official debut on August 1, 2023, the majestic display set constitutes over 2,125 pieces and comes with a wide range of special features including cherry blossom trees, turrets, and much more.

Offering a diorama version of the absolutely gorgeous Himeji Castle, the new display set seems extremely similar to the actual castle with its beautiful upper levels and massive castle grounds filled with green foliage and trees.

The faithful recreation of the Japanese castle comes in the original white and grey colors and also offers a simplified hint of the castle interior hidden under the castle top. Measuring over 19 cm (7.5 inches) high, 32 cm (12.5 inches) in width, and 27 cm (10.5 inches) deep, the new Architecture set is perfect for displaying in your home or office.

The Himeji Castle set also features a simplified hidden interior under the castle top (Image via LEGO)

Fans looking forward to the new Architecture Himeji Castle set can check out some of the features here:

Architecture Himeji Castle set for adults – Take a quick break from work stress and dive into your creative side as you build Japan's largest castle right at your own home.

Authentic details – Almost a picture-perfect model of the original Himeji Castle from Japan, with a simplified interior hidden under the castle top.

Pick your Season – It's the season of cherry blossoms again. Build your castle with Japan's gorgeous cherry blossoms or go with a simplified green foliage with the included cherry blossom trees.

Gift idea – A perfect gift for the creative child in you or for a friend who loves history and architecture.

Build and display – Build and display the majestic Himeji Castle at your home or office.

Creative construction – Challenge yourself as you build this massive 2,125-piece LEGO model kit. Indulge yourself in an immersive building experience.

Collectible sets for adults – The Himeji Castle is part of a collectible set of premium buildings meant for adults.

As mentioned earlier, the new Himeji Castle display set will be available for purchase in August and can be found on lego.com. The new display set will also be available through major retailers across the United States.

Priced at over $159.99 (£139.99 / €159.99), the Himeji Castle set is also expected to be sold in Canada.

