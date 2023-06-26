Panera Swim Soups Swimwear collection: Where to buy, varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

Panera Bread has announced the official start to summer as the chain introduced the new 'Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection.' Featuring a fan-favorite merch drop with an added twist, the Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection is available on ThePaneraShop.com starting June 21 for a limited time or until supplies last.

Offering fans a trendy way to cool off, the new merch drop includes an exhaustive range of fresh swimwear collections for both men and women. Starting at over $32, the "You Pick 2 Collection" allows fans to mix and match two swim wears to get your perfect fashion fix just like the chain's "You Pick 2" menu.

The Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection is available for purchase starting June 21 (Image via Panera Bread)

The chain announced the launch of the new "Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection" through a press release on June 21, with Drayton Martin, SVP of Brand Building, quoting:

"Our guests have always loved the optionality we offer with .... iconic You Pick 2® meal, allowing them to find the perfect combination of what's most delicious to them."

Briefing fans about the new bold and trendy swimwear collection, Martin added:

"This concept lent itself perfectly to our next generation of Swim Soups as Panera has always embraced mixing and matching to reflect your flavor favorites. Whether you prefer a Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup or lean into summer vibes with our Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, we can't wait for guests to get their hands on these latest looks ...."

All you need to know about Panera's 'Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection'

Panera Bread is offering fans a new way to express their love for their favorite menu items as the chain unveiled a new swimwear collection this week. The new Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection offers bold and trendy swimwear featuring at least five fan favorites from the chain's menu.

Made of breathable fabrics, the new swimwear collection enables fans to get into the summer vibe as they chill at the beach or in a cool swimming pool at home. Whether you wish to snag them for yourself or looking forward to gifting them to a friend, the new 'Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection' can be availed from the chain's merch shop starting June 21.

Fans can choose from a wide range of swimwear to mix and match for the perfect summer style (Image via P. Bread)

For those interested, the new Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection offers the following swimwear in several colors, prints, and bold designs:

Crop-Tops starting at over $32 Bikini-Bottoms starting at over $32 Swim Trunks starting at over $36 Swim Tanks starting at over $36 One-Piece starting at over $45

As mentioned earlier, the new Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection can be ordered from ThePaneraShop.com starting June 21.

The new merch drop will be available for a limited time or till supplies last. Fans who don't want to miss out on the trendy summer collection are advised to be quick on their feet.

