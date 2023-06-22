When is Denny's Baconalia Menu returning? Items, dates, and more details revealed

The Baconalia Menu is set to make a comeback at Denny's after over 10 years and fans are over the moon. For the returning Baconalia Menu, the restaurant has collaborated with the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® to offer guests an elevated 'pork-tastic' experience.

Hitting stores across the country starting June 21, the Baconalia Menu features several old favorites, along with four premium offerings, including - Sweet Maple Bacon Sundae, the Triple Bacon Sampler, a Premium Bacon Loaded Pancakes, and the Bacon Obsession Burger. Customers across the country can enjoy the returning menu at their nearest participating restaurant or through orders made on the chain's app or website until August 29.

The Baconalia Menu returns to Denny's on June 21

First introduced in 2011, Denny's Baconalia Menu is back to offer customers a much-awaited dinner experience for a limited time. Available in participating locations across the country starting June 21, the long-awaited menu now features HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon and can be enjoyed until August 29.

Denny's Baconalia Menu features savory and salty options to satisfy the bacon and pork cravings of guests throughout the day. Individuals can enjoy an exhaustive range of bacon-loaded dishes, such as The HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Slam, which comes with four thick strips of Hormel Black Label Premium Bacon, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, hash-browns, and eggs.

Guests can also relish the classic Sweet and Smoky BLT&E that is served with a topping of bacon jam, eggs, and HORMEL BLACK LABEL Premium Cherrywood Bacon. The chain is also serving a premium Bacon Milk Shake to satiate customers' sweet cravings.

The Baconalia Menu returns after a 10-year-long hiatus (Image via Denny’s)

The fast-food restaurant chain announced the return of the Baconalia Menu through a press release on June 20.

"Many things have changed over the past decade, but one thing has remained the same, and that is America's love of and obsession with bacon." John Dillon, Denny's president, said.

Briefing fans about the awaited return of the Baconalia Menu, Dillon added:

"We're proud to partner with the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon and bring our diner fans the biggest Baconalia celebration yet. We are confident guests will love our bacon-crazed menu and keep coming back for more."

The chain is celebrating the limited-time return of the Baconalia Menu with new Baconalia merchandise that can be found on Dinerdrip.com. The limited edition drop includes premium merchandise like - bucket hats, beach towels, water flasks, sunglasses, and more - for bacon-loving fans across the country.

