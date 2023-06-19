Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème yogurt line-up: Where to buy, varieties, price, and other details explored

Häagen-Dazs and General Mills are coming together to add a touch of luxury to yogurts. Fusing the goodness of delicious ice creams and healthy yogurts, the brands recently announced the new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up this month. These products offer a whole new experience as they are loaded with the finest ingredients and fresh real fruits.

Featuring over six distinct yogurt variants, the new line-up will hit stores in the coming weeks. Priced at $1.99 each, the new yogurts can be availed at major retailers across the country. Though the new line-up will first be available at major retailers in select regions, a nationwide roll-out can be expected by the end of the month.

The new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up features at least six distinct yogurt variants

Häagen-Dazs' new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up to feature strawberry, coffee, and more flavors

Häagen-Dazs is set to offer a new luxurious twist to healthy yogurt with its new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up. Made with the finest ingredients such as real fruits, fresh cream, and milk, the new yogurts will not contain any artificial flavors or colors. Available at major retailers starting this month, products from the new line-up will be sold all across the United States.

Packed with the goodness of natural flavors, the luxury yogurts will be priced at $1.99 each. Fused with the goodness of Häagen's ice creams and healthy yogurts, the new line-up is said to offer a whole new experience to fans across the country.

Priced at over $1.99 each, the new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up is available in six flavors (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

The new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up will offer six distinct flavor variants, including:

Coffee - A perfect start to the day, this item features the flavor profile of Colombian cold brew coffee. Strawberry - This features a fruity punch from fresh handpicked strawberries. Lemon - Enjoy the citrus flavors of summer with this yogurt featuring the goodness of real lemon zest and pulp. Vanilla Bean - This yogurt is flavored with Bourbon vanilla beans straight from Madagascar. Black Cherry - This yogurt features tart flavors from sun-ripened Pacific Northwest cherries. Blueberry - This item is loaded with fresh, whole wild blueberries.

The brand announced the launch of the new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up through a press release on June 6.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new experience to the yogurt aisle this summer through the luxury of Häagen-Dazs. From the smooth, creamy texture to the delicious, premium flavors, our new Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème inspires anytime indulgence," said Benjamin Myers, the Senior Brand Manager at General Mills.

As mentioned earlier, Häagen's new Cultured Crème yogurt line-up will be available at major retailers across the country in the coming days. Customers looking forward to the new offering can check out the yogurt aisles in popular retail stores in their region.

