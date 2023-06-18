Father’s Day 2023 food deals: List of restaurants and all you need to know

Celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June, Father’s Day honors the super dads and father figures in our lives. A popular public holiday in several parts of the world, the day is dedicated to dads who always look forward to a brighter and better future for their wards. But how do you express your love and gratitude to these superheroes?

For starters, nothing beats a home-cooked dish that is filled with flavors and lots of love. Though not all of us can be good at cooking, you can always treat your dad to one of his favorites at some of the popular fast food chains and restaurants this Sunday. As such, you can grab some crazy deals on food including BBQs, brownies, beers, and more on Sunday, June 18.

Father’s Day 2023 is scheduled for June 18 and honors the fathers and father figures in our lives (Image via AFP/ Getty Images)

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of food deals and offers you can enjoy this Sunday. While most of these deals will be available at fast food chains and restaurants across the country, some locations may not be participating.

All you need to know about the Father’s Day 2023 food deals

With Father’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, June 18 this year, it's time to spend some special time with the true superheroes in our lives. Whether you cook it on your own, or take them out to a fancy restaurant, there's no better gift that spells 'love and care' other than good food.

But rest assured, you can do it all even without breaking the bank as several fast food chains and restaurants are offering special deals this Sunday. From decadent Fudgie Cakes to Chicken Avocado Burritos, BOGO on Burgers to free boneless wings, this Father’s Day you don't have to hold back from expressing your gratitude to the dads and father figures who have always had your back.

Several popular fast food chains and restaurants are offering special one-day exclusive deals on Father’s Day (Image via Kieferpix/ Getty Images)

Excited enough to learn more about the deals? Check out the list below:

Burger King

Burger King is serving value this Sunday. Fans looking forward to a quick snack with their dad can grab a BOGO offer on Whoppers at all participating locations. Individuals placing an order for a Whopper through the Burger King app or website can grab a second Whopper absolutely free.

Carvel

Does your dad like everything sweet and fudgie? Try ordering the popular 'Fudgie the Whale Cakes' from Carvel and get a flat discount of $5 this Father’s Day. The whale-shaped ice cream cakes can be ordered via Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Fazollis

Fans visiting a Fazollis location this Sunday can snag a free serving of five boneless wings. Limited to one free serving per person, the free boneless wings can be availed on a minimum purchase of $10. From creamy Italian pasta to savory meatball subs, there's so much to choose from when you are at Fazollis this Father’s Day.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is serving a special menu this Father’s Day. The 'Father's Fay menu' available on June 18 offers a Bone-In Ribeye, Bloomin' Blonde Ale, Classic Prime Rib, and a Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned. Fans can also snag a free $10 bonus on the purchase of gift cards of value $50 or more.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster locations will be offering a free 10% bonus coupon to all guests dining in between June 16 and 18. The discount coupon can be used between June 19 and August 3 at all participating locations. Additionally, the chain is offering at least two $10 off bonus vouchers for orders and gift card purchases of $40 and $50, respectively, made until July 2.

El Pollo Loco

Fans visiting an El Pollo Loco restaurant on Father’s Day (June 18) can get coupons for $6 Chicken Avocado Burritos and $20 Family Feast. You can also snag a free 8-Piece Leg & Thigh Meal coupon code for every purchase of eGift cards valued at $50 or more. The limited-time offer is only available to the Loco rewards members.

Most of the aforementioned deals and offers are only available till midnight or the closing time on June 18. While most of the deals will be available across the United States, some restaurants may not be participating. Hence fans are advised to confirm with the restaurant beforehand.

Poll : 0 votes