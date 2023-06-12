Wawa Ciabatta Sandwich lineup: Varieties, timings, ingredients, and other details revealed

The popular convenience store chain, Wawa, is serving sandwiches all day as the chain introduced the new all-day Ciabatta Sandwich line-up. From breakfast to lunch and dinner, the new all-day sandwich menu will be accessible across the country beginning June 9, 2023.

The three new sandwiches that fans can enjoy all day long include the Rustic Italian, Buffalo Chicken, and Bruschetta Chicken sandwiches. Fans can also enjoy two new Breakfast Ciabatta Sandwiches during the breakfast hours, including Cheesy Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Cheesy Bruschetta. It is to be noted that almost all Ciabatta Sandwiches start at over $8.59.

The new all-day-long Ciabatta Sandwiches are available all across the country starting June 9 (Image via Wawa)

The new Ciabatta Sandwich line-up can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country for a limited time. Fans looking forward to the new Breakfast Ciabatta Sandwiches may have to visit a participating store between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm.

All you need to know about Wawa's new all-day-long Ciabatta Sandwich line-up

Sandwich fans just got a new hangout destination as Wawa introduced the new all-day-long Ciabatta Sandwich line-up this week. Starting at over $8.59 each, the new Cibatta Sandwiches will be available at all participating stores across the country for a limited time.

Fans looking forward to trying out the new sandwiches can snag them throughout the day at the nearest store. The chain will be serving two new breakfast sandwiches, and at least three new all-day long sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The new Ciabatta Sandwiches can be snagged as early as 5:00 am daily for a limited time (Image via Wawa)

Looking forward to the new sandwiches? Here's what you can expect from the all-day-long Ciabatta Sandwich line-up:

Cheesy Bruschetta Sandwich

The new Cheesy Bruschetta sandwich comes with golden scrambled eggs, melty provolone cheese, and a hearty amount of pepper bruschetta, all spread nicely on a ciabatta baguette. Priced at over $8.59, it is exclusively available during breakfast hours. The Cheesy Bruschetta Sandwich goes best with a sweet beverage.

Cheesy Applewood Smoked Bacon Sandwich

As the name suggests, the Cheesy Applewood Smoked Bacon Ciabatta Sandwich comes with golden scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and flavorful slices of applewood smoked bacon, all sandwiched between a ciabatta baguette.

It can be enjoyed during the breakfast hours, starting at 5:00 am. Pair it with a coffee or other beverage, and the new Cheesy Applewood Smoked Bacon Sandwich can keep you going for longer.

Cheesy Bruschetta Sandwich and Cheesy Applewood Smoked Bacon Sandwich (Image via Wawa)

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

The new Bruschetta Chicken sandwich features juicy chicken steak, melty provolone cheese, crunchy lettuce, and pepper bruschetta, all spread on a ciabatta baguette. Priced at over $8.59, it is available all day long. However, this sandwich will only be available for a limited time.

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich (Image via Wawa)

Rustic Italian Sandwich

The new Rustic Italian sandwich features melty provolone cheese, Italian meats, fresh spinach, bold garlic aioli sauce, and pepper bruschetta spread, all sandwiched between a ciabatta baguette. Priced at over $8.59, it can be enjoyed across the United States for a limited time. To note, this sandwich will be available to order throughout the day.

Rustic Italian Sandwich (Image via Wawa)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

As the name suggests, the new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich features buffalo sauce, juicy Chicken steak, shredded cheddar cheese, crunchy lettuce, and spicy pickles, all spread on a ciabatta baguette. It can be enjoyed as early as 5:00 am daily.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (Image via Wawa)

As mentioned earlier, the new all-day-long Ciabatta Sandwich line-up can be enjoyed at all participating locations. Fans can order them at the nearest store starting as early as 5 am for over $8.59.

Poll : 0 votes