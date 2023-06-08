Jack in the Box Snoop’s Munchie Meal: Items, price, availability, and all you need to Know

The nights are going to be more lively as Jack in the Box and Snoop Dog come together for the launch of Snoop’s Munchie Meal. Joining the chain's late-night menu for a limited time, the new meal will be available in stores across the country starting June 12, 2023. Loaded with all the savory and sweet goodness you may need to satisfy your late-night cravings, the new meal comes for over $14.

Delighting fans with a hearty meal of five fan-favorites, Snoop's Munchi Meal features one Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sando, a Savory Classic Taco, a serving of Crispy Medium Curly Fries, a decadent Jack's Baked Brownie, and a Sprite (or a drink of your choice). Starting next Monday, fans can grab the new late-night meal from all participating locations until August 6, 2023.

The popular rapper, Snoop Dog is collaborating with Jack for the debut of Snoop's Munchie Meal (Image via Jack in the Box)

Late Night Munchie Meals are part of the chain's late-night menu and are sold usually between 9 pm and 5 am. However, select locations may work with 'specific' night-time hours and may not be serving all through the night. It is to be noted that the dining services may also be closed after 10 and only the drive-thru service may be available.

Snoop's Munchie Meal hits Jack in the Box stores starting June 12, 2023

Starting June 12, 2023, fans across the country can satiate their nighttime cravings with a loaded meal curated by none other than the popular rapper - Snoop Dog. Joining the nighttime menu at all participating Jack in the Box locations, Snoop's Munchie Meal offers a combo of five fan-favorite items which are as good as the hip-hop star himself.

Continuing the legacy of Jack's late-night menu, Snoop's Munchie Meal will be available at all participating locations and can be enjoyed between 9 pm and 5 am. Orders for the new late-night meal can be placed at the nearest store or through the chain's app or website. Fans can expect to pay over $14 for the new Munchie Meal.

Snoop's Munchie Meal will be available at Jack in the Box stores starting June 12 (Image via Jack in the Box)

As mentioned earlier, Snoop's Munchie Meal comes with:

Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sando - It features two 100% white meat chicken strips that come with a topping of crispy French fries, bacon crumbles, ranch, white cheese sauce, jalapenos, and Spicy Good Good sauce, all sandwiched between a Brioche bun.

- It features two 100% white meat chicken strips that come with a topping of crispy French fries, bacon crumbles, ranch, white cheese sauce, jalapenos, and Spicy Good Good sauce, all sandwiched between a Brioche bun. Classic Taco - It offers a crunchy taco loaded with shredded lettuce, American cheese, and the chain’s signature taco sauce.

- It offers a crunchy taco loaded with shredded lettuce, American cheese, and the chain’s signature taco sauce. Medium Curly Fries - Curly-cut potato fries seasoned and fried to perfection.

- Curly-cut potato fries seasoned and fried to perfection. Jack’s Baked Brownie - It is made with dark chocolate brownie batter and semi-sweet chocolate chips to offer a decadent Baked Brownie.

- It is made with dark chocolate brownie batter and semi-sweet chocolate chips to offer a decadent Baked Brownie. Sprite or another drink of choice

As mentioned earlier, Snoop's Munchie Meal can be enjoyed at all participating Jack in the Box locations between June 12 and August 6. Fans looking forward to enjoying the new late-night meal may have to visit the store between 9 pm and 5 am.

