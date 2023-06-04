Aldi seasonal finds: List of products you can buy in June 2023

Aldi returns with a month of savings as the German multinational family-owned supermarket chain unveils June's seasonal finds. Hitting stores starting as early as June 7, the offerings include some of the most popular groceries and discounted prices at several other ready-to-eat food products. The limited-time seasonal offerings can be available at stores nationwide and online.

This month, customers can choose from a wide range of seasonal offerings, including cheesy pizzas, juicy chicken, tender cuts of meat for grilling, sweet cheesecake, and much more. Rotating on a weekly basis, the limited-time seasonal offerings will be up for sale throughout the month.

Aldi's seasonal finds rotate on a weekly basis (Image via Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images)

Customers looking forward to cooling off will also be able to find creamy ice creams and sweet popsicles. Beating off the summer heat, the chain will also be offering seasonal salads and other quick bites.

Aldi's June seasonal offerings include many kinds of packaged food items and frozen desserts

Offering customers a wide range of seasonal produce and ready-to-eat food to choose from, Aldi’s seasonal finds are back this month. Available in stores across the country starting June 7, the offerings include products from the chain's private labels and national brands. Rotating weekly, the seasonal offerings can be purchased only for a limited time or until stocks last.

With new products available every week, customers often have to visit the Aldi store several times throughout the month. To make things easier, we have compiled a list of all the products that will be available at the chain during the four weeks of June's seasonal offerings.

Aldi's seasonal offerings for June can be available starting June 7 (Image via Jetcityimage/ Getty Images)

You can find a list of some of the most awaited seasonal offerings for June below.

1) Sundae Shoppe Unicorn, Galactic, or Mermaid Cones

Starting the summer with a cold and creamy treat, fans can grab the Sundae Shoppe Unicorn, Galactic, or Mermaid Cones for $3.99 per box. Available in the first week of June's seasonal offerings, the limited-time product can be availed starting as early as June 7. Featuring boldly-colored ice creams, topped with rice pieces, sprinkles, and more, it can be the perfect treat for your kids on a hot day.

Sundae Shoppe Unicorn, Galactic, or Mermaid Cones (Image via Aldi)

2) Emporium Selection Baked Lemon Ricotta

Enjoy a decadent offering of baked ricotta cheese with the limited-time Emporium Selection Baked Lemon Ricotta. Hitting stores in the second week, it can be available on June 14 and onwards. Priced at $3.99, it goes perfectly with other cheese and tropical fruits on your cheese board spread.

Emporium Selection Baked Lemon Ricotta (Image via Aldi)

3) Southern Grove Chili Spiced Mango

Grab the Southern Grove Chili Spiced Mango to relish the summer flavors of mango with a unique twist. The perfect combination of sweet and spicy goes for $3.89 per bag and can be availed starting June 21. Fans can choose from a selection of mild and spicy flavors to suit their palate.

Southern Grove Chili Spiced Mango (Image via Aldi)

4) Mama Cozzi BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

If pizza is your love song, you better not miss the Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza hitting stores in the fourth and last week of the seasonal offerings. Priced at $6.99, the pulled pork pizza can be availed starting June 28 and onwards. The take-and-bake special comes with flavorful toppings of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, smoked pulled pork, onions, and much more.

Mama Cozzi BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza (Image via Aldi)

5) Others

For those who want to get the best out of June, here's a list of all other seasonal offerings that can be availed throughout the month. While they will be available at all Aldi stores across the country, they may get sold out quickly. Fans are advised to be quick on their toes to grab the best out of these offerings.

June 7 and onwards -

Bremer Chicken Marsala for $5.79

Bremer Chicken Parmigiana for $5.79

Kitchen Jalapeno Popper Pizza for $3.99

Protein2O Protein Water for $2.08

Grill Master Collection (7.37 pounds of meat for grilling) for $59.99

Cattleman's Ranch Beef Patties for $8.49

Fresh Lamb Loin Chops for $8.99

Tropical Fruit Smoothie Seltzer for $8.99

Grilling and Shredding Gift Set for $13.99

June 14 and onwards -

Whole & Simple Steak & Cheddar Burrito at $1.99

Whole & Simple Chicken Cilantro Lime Burrito at $1.99

Pulled Pork in Korean BBQ Sauce at $5.99

Sundae Shoppe Alex's Lemonade Stand Bars at $2.99

Belmont All American Cheesecake at $12.99

Belmont Key Lime Cheesecake at $12.99

Ice Cream Cupcakes at $4.95

Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato at $3.99

Moser Roth Lemon Chocolate Truffles at $3.49

Two-Bite Patriotic Brownies at $5.29

Specially Selected Giant Brioche Buns at $4.99

Priano Breaded Veal Patties at $9.99

Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Lemon at $3.99

Stonemill BBQ Grill Pack at $7.99

Nature's Nectar Watermelon Lemonade at $2.59

Nature's Nectar Raspberry Lemonade at $2.59

Lemonade Mix at $2.99

June 21 and onwards -

Bremer Chicken Gyro Kit at $11.99

Little Salad Bar Pimento Elbow Pasta Salad at $4.49

LSBG Vegetable Bowtie Pasta Salad at $4.49

Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Straws at $2.69

Sundae Shoppe Sherbet Quarts for $2.69

Beef Burgers Philly Cheesesteak for $8.49

Beef Burgers Italian Giardiniera for $8.49

Appetitos Mac & Cheese Bites for $3.49

Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins for $3.49

June 28 and onwards -

Little Salad Bar Steakhouse Potato Salad at $3.29

LSBF Potato Salad at $3.29

Casa Mamita Mexican Style Corn at $1.19

Chimichurri Cold Smoked Salmon at $4.39

Deutsche Küche Bavarian Brand Wieners Original at $4.49

DKBB Wieners Mustard at $4.49

Beach Colada Wine Specialty at $7.99

As mentioned earlier, the seasonal offerings for June will only be available for a limited time or until stocks last. Customers who don't want to miss out on Aldi's limited-time products are advised to get them as soon as the week begins.

