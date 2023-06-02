Is weight loss by eating McDonald's possible? Inside the viral Nashville grandfather's phenomenal story

Fast food has often been linked with obesity, but a recent McDonald's (MCD) story of a viral Nashville grandfather seems to be denying that. The popular TikTok creator Kevin Maginnis, @bigmaccocahing, seems to have defied the long-set mentality about fast food after losing more than 50 pounds of weight with an MCD-only diet.

Kevin Maginnis started his 100 Days of McDonald's only diet earlier this year, gaining massive popularity on the video-sharing platform. For the last 100 days, Kevin only relied on a three-meal diet, including food from MCD. Instead of gaining any extra weight, Kevin said that he actually lost over 58.5 pounds since he started the diet.

Kevin Maginnis claims to have lost over 58 pounds of weight with a McDonald-only diet for 100 days (Image via @bigmaccocahing on TikTok)

As per the claims, Kevin went from 238 pounds to 179.5 pounds by simply eating fast food from one of the most popular fast-food chains across the country. The 57-year-old man's experiment started on February 21, 2023, and came to completion this week.

Does Kevin Maginnis' experiment mean that you can lose weight with a diet solely from McDonald's?

While Kevin Maginnis' story may seem rather impressive to people who want to lose weight but can't help giving up on food from McDonald's and other fast food chains, it doesn't really mean that fast food is the answer to losing weight. According to Kevin himself :

"when it comes to getting rid of obesity, reduce the size of the meals.”

Though Kevin's diet only included meals from one of the most popular fast food chains in the country, the 57-year-old man had been in complete control of how much food (calories) he consumed. Kevin's secret to losing over 58 pounds in 100 days included:

Eating only half of the provided food (he saved the other half for the next meal)

Sticking to water rather than soda

Saying no to any snacks other than the three meals

Quitting on alcohol for the entire period of the experiment

According to the reports from FitWatch, when a healthy individual consumes more calories than their body uses, the extra calories are stored as fats. At times, the stored calories come in use when someone is burning more calories than they are consuming. In Kevin's case, he could lose weight because he consumed fewer calories than he was burning each day, forcing the body to maintain the balance from the extra calories stored in the fats.

A diet relying only on food from McDonald's may prove to be bad for your body in the long run (Image via NurPhoto/ Getty Images)

In simple terms, individuals willing to lose weight don't really have to rely on a diet from McDonald's. The basic science behind losing weight has always been about ''burning more calories than you consume.'' It does not matter whether an individual gets their food from McDonald's or cook it at their own home, as long as they are exercising enough or just burning enough calories, they will see the change.

Apart from that, a prolonged diet relying on food from fast food chains can do a person more bad than good. While the food may taste good, all the extra oils, MSG, and other such ingredients may affect one's health badly in the long term.

