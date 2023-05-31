Can you avail free burritos at Chipotle? Details explored as the brand launches new “free pointer” deal during 2023 NBA Finals

Chipotle Mexican Grill is prepping for the NBA finals as the chain introduces the new "Free-Pointer" promotional event. Honoring the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series, the new promotional event will award fans with free burritos on every match day.

Starting June 1, the chain will be offering over 300 free burritos for every three-pointer hit made during the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series. While the game action will be live on TV, fans will also have to keep an eye on the chain's Twitter (@chipotletweets) where the codes for the free burritos will be dropping.

Over 300 fans will be able to claim a free burrito every time a competing player or team from the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series hits a 3-pointer (Image via CMG)

The chain unveiled the "Free-Pointer" promotions through a press release on May 30, with Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer of the chain, quoting:

"Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball's biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats. This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos."

Readers looking forward to enjoying free burritos can check out the rules for the "Free-Pointer" promotions below.

Everything you need to know about Chipotle's "Free-Pointer" promotions

While NBA fans may already be excited enough for the faceoff between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat in the finals, Chipotle is spicing it up all the more with its new "Free-Pointer" promotions. Offering free burritos during the NBA Finals, the chain is doubling up the fun for fans across the country. Individuals looking forward to participating in the promotions only have to ensure that they are over 13 years or older to grab the freebies.

As per the California-based chain, over 10,500 free burritos will be up for grabs during every game. With the chances of three-pointers increasing every year, there's no denying that it will be raining burritos during the NBA finals. Shedding light on the rules, the brand explains:

"The chain's Twitter account (@chipotletweets) will be dropping at least 300 free burritos through a unique keyword for every 3-pointer hit made by a player or team during the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series."

The first 300 fans who send a text message with the "Keyword" to the number 888222, will receive a message with one (1) credit valid for one (1) regular Burrito. Claimable until June 30, the free Burrito can then be availed from any participating location across the country.

The chain will be offering over 10,500 free burritos per game (Image via CMG)

The limited-time promotions, however, are not associated with the National Basketball Association. The promotional event is also neither affiliated with nor endorsed by the league or any of the competing teams.

Founded in July 1993, by Steve Ells, Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of the most popular American fast casual restaurant chains. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the chain has its business spread across Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

With over 3,182 restaurants across the globe, the chain serves bowls, tacos, and Mission burritos, all made-to-order for customers. The chain's menu also offers a wide range of Mexican-style cuisine, soups, snacks, desserts, beverages, and much more.

