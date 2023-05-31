The Rolling Stones x Keurig iced coffee kit: Release date, where to buy, price, and all you need to know

The leading beverage company, Keurig is joining hands with The Rolling Stones band for the exclusive launch of the new “Start Me Up” iced coffee kit. Exclusively available on Keurig.com starting June 6, the new coffee kit features "an iced coffee-inspired twist on the band’s Hot Lips logo" which can be spotted at the center of the brewer.

Fans across the country can get their hands on the new “Start Me Up” Coffee Kit for $139.99. The coffee kit comes with a custom K-Iced Brewer, a matching tumbler, and a specially curated K-Cup Pod coffee blend. Those interested in purchasing the kit can do so by signing up for an email link to receive it when it becomes available on the Keurig website next week. Fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of getting the new kits may have to place their orders till supplies last.

The “Start Me Up” Coffee Kit drops on June 6 (Image via The Rolling Stones)

The two giants announced the collaboration and the launch of the new coffee kit through a press release with The Rolling Stones, quoting:

“We’re thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig. We’ve collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day.”

Welcoming fans to enjoy their own Rock-n-Roll energy with the new coffee kit, Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig added:

“Whether you’re a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience.”

All you need to know about The Rolling Stones x Keurig Iced Coffee Kit

Starting June 6, Rock-n-Roll fans across the country can enjoy energetic cups of iced coffee at their homes daily with the new “Start Me Up” iced coffee kit. The limited-edition coffee kits, which are the result of a collaboration between The Rolling Stones and Keurig, will be available only on the Keurig website for a brief period of time, or until supplies run out. Fans can snag the kits by visiting the brand's website and signing up for an email link to get it when it drops next week.

For those interested, the “Start Me Up” coffee kit, comes with a “Start Me Up” K-Cup coffee blend. Featuring a delicious nutty roast with “electrifying notes of strawberry,” the blend is aimed to give you an extra kick of The Rolling Stones' energy. Once you run out of the blend that comes with the kit, you can grab a 10-count K-Cup Pod carton, or the tumbler by itself. While the K-Cup Pod carton comes for $10.99, the tumbler costs $12.99. Both products can be found on the brand's website once the coffee kit drops next week.

The new “Start Me Up” Coffee Kit will be available for a limited time or till stocks last (Image via The Rolling Stones)

Apart from delicious chilled coffee, fans ordering the limited-edition kit will also get a branded Spotify playlist hand-picked by The Rolling Stones band. The playlist is perfect to start a rocking day while you sip and enjoy your perfect cup of iced coffee.

