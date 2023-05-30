Sonic introduces a new $3.99 Grilled Cheese Double Burger and Tots deal for a limited time

The popular fast food chain Sonic is serving value this month as it introduces a new $3.99 Grilled Cheese Double Burger and Tots deal. Starting May 30, fans all across the country can enjoy the special value deal for a limited time. The limited-time deal is available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery orders all across the United States.

Available at all participating locations across the country, the $3.99 value deal allows fans to enjoy a 'cheese-ilicious' Grilled Cheese Double Burger along with a small side of their choice, either Tots or Fries. Fans can enjoy big savings on the deal when placing their orders in-store or through the chain's app or website. Those looking forward to something special can add the chain's new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float to their meal.

Sonic's new $3.99 Grilled Cheese Double Burger and Tots deal is available starting May 30 (Image via Sonic)

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the limited-time deal will be available to order. Fans who don't want to miss out on the savings are advised to order them at the earliest.

All you need to know about Sonic's $3.99 Grilled Cheese Double Burger and Tots deal

Offering a value deal for times when you are trying to save your hard-earned cash, Sonic is introducing the new $3.99 Grilled Cheese Double Burger and Tots deal. Available all across the United States for a limited time, the special value deal comes with a hearty serving of a Grilled Cheese Double Burger and a choice of sides. Customers can choose from a small serving of the chain's signature Tots or Fries.

Fans can snag the new value deal at all participating locations across the country. The $3.99 value deal is available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery orders. Fans can enjoy hearty meals at the nearest restaurant or from the comforts of their homes when placing a pick-up or delivery order through the chain's app or website.

The $3.99 value deal is available at all participating locations (Image via Sonic)

Excited enough to know more about the $3.99 value deal? Here's a sneak peek into the pocket-friendly offerings from the limited-time deal:

Grilled Cheese Double Burger

Offering a National favorite with a slight twist, the Grilled Cheese Double Burger comes with two seasoned Jr. beef patties, three slices of melty American cheese, mustard, tangy ketchup, and diced onions, all sandwiched between two slices of buttery Texas toast.

Fans with special eating preferences can slightly customize the burger to remove toppings they don't like or include new toppings of their choice. The hearty burger is also served with a single patty at select locations and has been a popular entree ever since its debut recently.

Grilled Cheese Double Burger (Image via Sonic)

Tots

One of the most popular sides on the menu, the bite-sized Tots are perfect as a quick snack on the go. Made with potatoes, corn flour, and other interesting ingredients, the tots are fried in piping hot oil for the perfect golden brown exterior. Served with a slight seasoning of salt, the bite-sized snack goes well with burgers and sandwiches.

The chain's Tots are made with potatoes, corn flour, and other ingredients (Image via Sonic)

Fries

Featuring golden, crispy, potato fries, the chain's signature side is made from fresh Russet Potatoes. Sliced into natural cuts with the skin still on, the fries are deep-fried in piping hot oil till they are golden brown. Served with a light seasoning of salt, these fries are perfect to go with your burgers, shakes, and beverages.

crispy, golden, seasoned fries (Image via Sonic)

Fans looking to complete their meal with a drink on the side can try out the chain's new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float. While the drink costs extra, it goes perfectly well with all savory meals.

Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float

Available at the starting price of $2.99, the new drink fuses together the flavors from real strawberries and a sweet shortcake flavor. With all the ingredients blended into the chain's signature icy Slush, the new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float comes with a topping of a snowball of creamy vanilla ice cream. Finished with sugary crystals, the new drink is available at all participating locations until July 30, 2023.

Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float (Image via Sonic)

While the Grilled Cheese Double Burger is the signature entree for the $3.99 value deal, fans can pick their sides. The two options that fans can choose from include a small serving of signature Tots and Fries. As previously stated, the Grilled Cheese Double Burger and Tots deal is available at all participating locations for a limited time.

