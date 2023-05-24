Florence by Mills coffee: where to buy, varieties, and other details explored as Millie Bobby Brown launches her new collection

Officially entering the coffee business, Stranger Things actor, Millie Bobby Brown launched Florence by Mills Coffee last week on May 18. Expanding Millie's personal brand Florence by Mills, the new beverage brand is focused on allowing "drinkers to reset and recharge before taking on the rest of the day." Facilitated by Millie's global licensing partner IMG, the new beverage brand is a result of a partnership with Collab Coffee.

Available all across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, the coffee brand offers the following,

"Two curated signature coffee blends, delicious cold-brew concentrate coffee, and a selection of Millie’s favorite syrups, all accompanied by a range of beautifully designed accessories — with more to follow."

Florence by Mills Coffee is also available for purchase in European countries, including - Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Spain.

Millie Bobby Brown expands Florence by Mills to enter the coffee business with her new coffee brand (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Coffee fans looking forward to Millie's Coffee brand can visit the official website - florencebymillscoffee.com - to place their orders. You can either choose from one-off options in the shop or go for the subscription options for an uninterrupted supply of decadent coffee. The subscription option allows you to choose between two and six coffee items to subscribe to. You can also decide on a delivery frequency to ensure you never run out of delicious coffee.

All you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills Coffee

Starting from a beauty line and then expanding to clothing, pet apparel, and more, Florence by Mills is finally taking another major leap with the launch of the coffee brand - Florence by Mills Coffee. The leading Gen Z brand is preparing to provide coffee enthusiasts all over the world with a delectable coffee experience.

Announcing the launch of her Coffee brand last week, Millie Bobby Brown said:

“I’ve been passionate about coffee ever since I can remember. It’s always been that pick-me-up to get me through those long days on set, it’s that moment away from all the chaos that allows me to be present again.”

Briefing fans about the idea behind the brand, Millie stated:

“I set out to create a brand that will allow my fans and all coffee lovers to do the same, a brand that isn’t just about great tasting coffee, but about those special moments, too.”

Offering convenient coffee for first-time and regular coffee drinkers alike, the brand is focused on allowing individuals to find time to reset and recharge before taking on the rest of the day. Whether you pick the ground coffee or the concentrate, Florence by Mills Coffee can be easily used to make both hot or iced drinks, black or with milk.

Millie's coffee brand aims to deliver the perfect and relaxing coffee experience to both first-time and regular coffee drinkers alike (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Officially available for purchase on florencebymillscoffee.com starting May 18, Florence by Mills Coffee brand offers:

Authentically Brew Coffee

It offers a blend of premium medium roast beans from Brazil, Colombia, and Central & South America, with delicious notes of Cocoa and roasted nuts, along with a hint of soft spices. Made with 100% Arabica beans, it is available in both ground and whole bean options. Priced at $10 (8 oz), it offers a smooth yet authentic brew helping you take a moment for yourself.

Authentically Brew Coffee priced at $10 (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Mindful Moments Coffee

This package offers a blend of medium to dark roast beans from Brazil and Guatemala, with decadent notes of bittersweet chocolate, treacle, and hazelnut. Priced at $11 (8-oz), it is available in both ground and whole bean options. Irrespective of the brewing method you choose, the Mindful Moments blend offers a perfect soothing cup of coffee every single time.

Mindful Moments Coffee is priced at $11 (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Quick-serve coffee concentrate

It offers a cold brew concentrate made with beans originating from Central and South America. Featuring a bold, rich, and sweet flavor profile with notes of chocolate that leave you with a long and sweet aftertaste, it can be made with milk or an alternative of your choice. Priced at $20 (1 liter), it can easily be used to make over 20 cups of coffee.

Quick-serve coffee concentrate priced at $20 (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Coffee brew bags

The 'Authentically Brew' Steep Bags are packed with smooth chocolate and hazelnut flavor and can be a perfect way to wake you up after a long and tiring night. Offering a medium roast coffee blend of Central and South American arabica, it comes in a little easy-to-brew bag. Priced at $12 (10-pack), it can be used to brew over 10 perfect cups of coffee.

Coffee brew bags priced at $12 (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Syrup collections

Add a hint of special sweetness to your coffee every day with the new syrup collection. It is available in two special variants - Barista Syrups Collection and Millie's Favourites Syrups Collection. The Barista Collection comes for over $7 (3x1.7-oz) and includes - Vanilla, Caramel, and Hazelnut syrup. Millie's Favourites Syrups collection comes for $9 (3x1.7-oz) and includes - Honeycomb, Crème Brûlée, and English Toffee syrups. These syrups go well with both hot and cold coffee.

Syrup collections are priced at $7 and $9 (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Florence Glass Tumbler

A perfect gift for coffee lovers, the Florence Glass Tumbler is made with premium glass and comes with a bamboo lid finish. Featuring a chic style for your on-the-go drinks, this tumbler can hold up to 400ml of your favorite beverages. Priced at $23, it is available as a one-off purchase and goes well with both hot and cold beverages.

Florence Glass Tumbler priced at $23 (Image via Florence by Mills Coffee)

Fans across the globe can visit the website florencebymillscoffee.com to place their orders. Most of the aforementioned products are either available as a one-off purchase or through a subscription option. Fans choosing the subscription option will be able to get over 10% off the total value of the products. You may also be eligible for gifts and Millie's exclusive content, including a free glass tumbler after three subscription orders.

