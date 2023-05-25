McDonald's The Little Mermaid Happy Meal: varieties, price, toy characters, and other details explored

Mysterious adventures await McDonald's fans as the fast food chain launches the new 'The Little Mermaid Happy Meals'. Commemorating the global release of The Little Mermaid live-action movie, the Illinois-based fast food chain will be offering a limited collection of movie-themed toys that will be available with their iconic Happy Meals.

Launched on May 24, 2023, the orders for the Happy Meals feature one of the eight unique toys from the upcoming movie. Available for a limited time, orders for the new Happy Meals can be placed at all participating locations across the country. Orders for children's meals can also be made through the chain's app or website for drive-thru pick-ups, take-outs, and deliveries.

The Little Mermaid Happy Meals features eight unique toys (Image via McDonald's)

McDonald's Happy Meals are usually priced at over $4.19 and feature items like a hamburger, fries, apple slices, and a kid's drink. The chain also offers a Chicken Nuggets Happy meal featuring the same items, but instead of the hamburger, it comes with a choice of four or six chicken nuggets.

As of now, the fast food chain has not specified a date for how long the new Happy Meals will be available. However, it is expected that fans should be able to get them sometime until the last few weeks of June.

All you need to know about McDonald's The Little Mermaid Happy Meals

Releasing globally on May 26, 2023, the upcoming The Little Mermaid movie features a young, high-spirited mermaid named Ariel, who is King Triton’s youngest daughter. The most defiant of Triton's daughters, she longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea. While visiting the surface, the young mermaid falls for the dashing Prince Eric and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula to experience life on land.

But her deal places both her life and her father's crown in jeopardy. Reimagining the 1989 animated classic, the upcoming movie presents Ariel's story in a modern live-action movie format. As such, commemorating the major release of the Disney movie, McDonald's has introduced limited-time The Little Mermaid Happy Meals. Featuring eight unique toys of under-the-sea and on-land characters, the new Happy Meals are available at all participating locations across the United States starting May 24, 2023.

Starting May 24, fans can order The Little Mermaid Happy Meals for a limited time (Image via Mcdonald's)

Fans looking forward to the toys in The Little Mermaid Happy Meals can check the list of unique toys below:

Ariel - The Little Mermaid King Triton Prince Eric Ursula - The Evil Sea Witch Max - Prince Eric's Dog Flounder -The Fish and Ariel's Best Friend Scuttle - The Eccentric Seagull Sebastian - The Crab and Princess Ariel's caretaker

The new toys can unlock fun surprises when playing the online game on the McDonald's Happy Meal website. Fans can also find downloadable Little Mermaid coloring sheets from the Happy Meal website for free.

Customers who want to order The Little Mermaid Happy Meals at the store should check their local store's digital display boards to see if it is available. They can also enquire about the same at the outlet's counter before placing an order.

