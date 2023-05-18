Burger King Spider-Man meal: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know 

Spider-Man franchise fans across the country can enjoy a special surprise at Burger King this month as the chain unveiled new Spider-Man-themed meals on May 15. From Spider-Verse Whoppers to Spider-Verse Sundaes, the limited-time offerings commemorate the upcoming release of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

While the latest chapter in the Spider-Man franchise is set to hit theatres globally on June 2, fans can enjoy an early peek into the Spider-Verse with the new offerings from Burger King. Starting at $8, the Spider-Man meals are available to order at the nearest restaurant or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website until June 21.

Spider-Man franchise fans can immerse themselves in the Spider-Verse with new Spider-Verse meals (Image via Burger King)

Apart from the Spider-Verse-themed meals, several locations of the Florida-based burger fast food restaurant chain across New York City (Astoria, Queens), France, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and others are receiving Spider-Verse makeovers to celebrate the new movie.

The movie-themed makeover includes - an in-dining room and drive-thru takeover, along with “Instagram-able” areas where guests can immerse themselves in the Spider-Verse even before the movie hits cinemas globally on June 2, 2023.

All you need to know about Burger King's Spider-Man meals

Offering an immersive Spider-Verse experience, the new meals include a Spider-Verse Whopper, a serving of crispy French Fries, and a drink in a limited-time Spider-Verse cup. The chain is also offering other Spider-Man movie-themed meals at all participating locations. You can also adorn the chain's iconic crowns which are now available in new Spider-Man-themed avatars.

Fans can also pair the meal with a Spider-Verse Sundae for a complete Spider-Verse experience. Available at all participating locations until June 21, the Spider-Man meals start at over $8, excluding taxes. The limited-time Whoppers, Sundae, and Cups commemorate the upcoming release of Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

The Spider-Verse meals, Spider-Verse Whopper, and the Spider-Verse Sundae can be ordered till June 21 (Image via Burger King)

Those looking forward to something special can also check out the Spider-Verse-inspired digital deals available exclusively to Burger King's Royal Perks members:

Mondays - Get a “Spider-Verse” Whopper for $5

- Get a “Spider-Verse” Whopper for $5 Tuesdays - Get a Webslinger Meal with a “Spider-Verse” Whopper, 4-piece Mozzarella Sticks, and a “Spider-Verse” Sundae for $10

- Get a Webslinger Meal with a “Spider-Verse” Whopper, 4-piece Mozzarella Sticks, and a “Spider-Verse” Sundae for $10 Wednesdays - Get BK’s “Spider-Verse” Meal, with a “Spider-Verse” Whopper, small fries, and a small soft drink for $8

- Get BK’s “Spider-Verse” Meal, with a “Spider-Verse” Whopper, small fries, and a small soft drink for $8 Thursdays - Get a Burger King special meal with a Whopper Jr., 9-piece Chicken Fries, 4-piece Mozzarella Sticks, and a “Spider-Verse” Sundae for $8

- Get a Burger King special meal with a Whopper Jr., 9-piece Chicken Fries, 4-piece Mozzarella Sticks, and a “Spider-Verse” Sundae for $8 Fridays - Order a Glitch Bundle with two “Spider-Verse” Whopper Sandwiches, two medium fries, two “Spider-Verse” Sundaes, and two medium soft drinks for $20.99. It also comes with a $5 off Fandango reward.

- Order a Glitch Bundle with two “Spider-Verse” Whopper Sandwiches, two medium fries, two “Spider-Verse” Sundaes, and two medium soft drinks for $20.99. It also comes with a $5 off Fandango reward. Saturdays - Get the Spider Society Bundle with two “Spider-Verse” Whopper sandwiches, two Original Chicken Sandwiches, two Medium Fries, and two 9-piece Chicken Fries for $30

- Get the Spider Society Bundle with two “Spider-Verse” Whopper sandwiches, two Original Chicken Sandwiches, two Medium Fries, and two 9-piece Chicken Fries for $30 Sundays - Get a free “Spider-Verse” Whopper on delivery or pickup orders of $20 or more made through the BK app

These limited-time deals are only claimable by Burger King's Royal Perks members. Orders are to be made through the chain's app or website to be applicable for the deals.

Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse movie hits theatres globally on first week of June 2023

Hitting theatres globally on June 2, 2023, Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse movie follows the story of our own friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man - Miles Morales. Catapulted across the Multiverse with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales encounters a team of several Spider-People who are charged with the duty of protecting the Multiverse. But all hell's broken loose when a new threat enters the battlefield, leaving Miles pitted against the other Spiders.

Will our friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man be able to get through these challenges? Will he be able to be a hero who can protect those he loves the most? Every Spider-Man franchise fan awaits these answers, but they will only be answered once the movie hits theatres globally.

Spider-Man franchise fans looking forward to the new movie can check out the latest trailer of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse movie. Those excited about the movie can also enjoy an immersive Spider-Verse experience with the new Spider-Verse meals at the nearest Burger King restaurants.

