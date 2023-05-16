Starbucks Summer Game 2023: How to Play, prizes, and all you need to know 

Starbucks is offering a joyous ride full of fun and rewards as the chain unveiled the Summer Game 2023. Kicking off the seasonal summer promotional event, the chain has announced over 10 million prizes. Returning a bit early this year, the summer games this season, which began on May 15, 2023, at 4:00 am Pacific Time are based on the theme "Adventure Awaits." Offering fans a golden chance to win from the special range of rewards, the seasonal event ends next month on June 18 at 11:59 pm Pacific Time.

Exclusively playable by the chain's rewards program members, the limited-time game can be played by visiting the website - starbuckssummergame.com. Simply registering for the promotion will allow fans to receive one free gameplay, which can be used to progress in the game and win special rewards. The rules are straightforward: earn the gameplay chances and play the game to earn rewards.

The Summer Game 2023 begins on May 15 and will allow participants to win exciting rewards until June 18

The limited-time promotional event is available to all rewards program members across the 50 United States. Those who may have not already joined the rewards program can join for free through the chain's app or website. All participants must be 18 years or older to be eligible for participating in the game or earning rewards.

How to play Starbucks Summer Game 2023

As mentioned earlier, the rules for participating in the Starbucks Summer Games 2023 are quite simple. You first have to earn the gameplay chances and then use them to play the Summer Game. Fans registering for the promotional event on the website (starbuckssummergame.com) will receive one free gameplay as their first reward. After that, you can earn gameplay chances by purchasing any qualified Starbucks items with your Rewards account.

You can also get gameplay chances without spending a single dollar. To get free gameplay chances every day, fans can head to the website and select the option - ‘to enter without making a purchase, click here’. Once registered, you will get at least two free gameplays every day until June 18. But to earn even more chances you can only rely on the purchase option.

Once you have received your gameplay chances, you can begin playing through five chapters of the game, which include up to 20 levels. Clearing the gameboard within the allotted number of moves allows you to advance to the next level, thus increasing the chances of winning great rewards.

fans can purchase qualifying items from the chain's menu to get extra gameplay chances for the Summer Game 2023

During the event, fans can also participate in several non-purchase challenges which will help them win exciting prizes. These challenges are accessible to all players, irrespective of the entry method you choose.

Prizes for the Starbucks Summer Game 2023

Offering great beverages and snacks throughout the year, the coffeehouse chain is making the summer even more special with the announcement of the Summer Game 2023. The seasonal return this time around will be offering fans over ten million prizes up for grabs. The prizes range from over 1,000 Bonus Stars to a $250 Starbucks Gift Card. There are also some other confirmed prizes such as the Cranium 25th Anniversary Edition board game, tote bags, temporary tattoos, and more.

Fans can also win from a wide range of exclusive merch and gift cards of varying values throughout the game event. There's also a major prize for the event - Starbucks Adventure of a Lifetime, which offers a trip for two to a city of the winner’s choice. The reward involves several free perks including - a round trip, coach-class air transportation from a major airport near the winner’s home, five nights’ accommodation, ground transportation to and from the airport and destination, along with $2,000 spending money.

All reward program members over the age of 18 can participate in the Summer Game 2023. However, they must be a citizen of one of the 50 United States. A purchase may not be necessary to participate in the games but can increase the chances of earning extra gameplay chances.

