Cholula’s new salsa and seasoning line-up: Where to buy, varieties, and all you need to know

Cholula Foods is adding the heat to everyone's platter this summer as the brand debuts a new salsa and taco seasoning line-up. Marking the brand's first-ever category expansion, the new line-up includes three new salsa options - Original Salsa, Salsa Verde, and Smoky Chipotle. It also features three new taco seasonings, namely - the Original Recipe Mix, Smoky Chipotle Recipe Mix, and Chili Garlic Recipe Mix.

Starting May 9, 2023, the new salsa and taco seasonings are already available at major grocery stores across the country. The new line-up is available through major online retailers across the United States. Additionally, the brand is planning to drop a limited-edition streetwear collection, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The merch collection will be made available in collaboration with 'UPRISERS' and will be sold all across the country.

The brand announced the launch of the new salsa and taco seasoning line-up through a press release on May 9 with Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company, stating:

"For three generations Cholula has served as the perfect staple to bring authentic, fresh Mexican flavor to any dish."

Sharing a quick brief about the new line-up, Coryat added:

"We're excited to expand beyond the sauce category and into the mainstream Mexican aisle to deliver that delicious flavor and balanced heat to passionate fans in new and exciting ways. Flavor runs in the Cholula family and our salsas and taco seasoning mixes are no exception to the motherload of mouthwatering taste we bring to each and every recipe."

Cholula's new line-up offers three new salsa options and three flavorful taco seasonings

Cholula Hot Sauce @CholulaHotSauce NEW Cholula Taco Seasonings in your favorite Cholula Hot Sauce flavors: Smokey Chiptole, Original and Chili Garlic!



Available at major grocery stores across the country, the new salsa and taco seasonings line-up features fresh and quality ingredients like Mexican chilies, herbs, and spices. All six new offerings deliver unique and authentic Mexican flavors to your everyday platter.

Available at major grocery stores across the country, the new salsa and taco seasonings line-up features fresh and quality ingredients like Mexican chilies, herbs, and spices. All six new offerings deliver unique and authentic Mexican flavors to your everyday platter.

The new salsa and taco seasoning line-up is the brand's first-ever category expansion (Image via Cholula)

Whether one uses them to cook authentic Mexican dishes like tacos and enchiladas or use them as dips and seasonings for other dishes, the new offerings are guaranteed to leave fans of Mexican cuisine drooling as they infuse the dishes with rich flavor.

The new line-up that is available in stores across the country includes:

Cholula Salsa

Original Salsa, Salsa Verde, and Smoky Chipotle (Image via Cholula)

Featuring rich Mexican flavors, the new Cholula Salsa line-up is made with fresh and quality ingredients, ensuring that fans get to enjoy the best salsa on their platters. Perfect to be used for making popular Mexican dishes and other foods, the three new Salsa options can be enjoyed right out of the jar as a dip as well. You can get them from the nearest grocery store or online.

Original Salsa - Features a salsa mix of Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno Pepper, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Dehydrated Garlic, Arbol Pepper, Cumin, Dehydrated Cilantro, Spices & Natural Flavor. Salsa Verde - Features a salsa mix of Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno Pepper, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt, Poblano Pepper, Dehydrated Cilantro, Xantham Gum (Thickener), Green Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder & Spices. Smoky Chipotle - Features a salsa mix of Tomatillo, Tomato, Chipotle Pepper, Onion, Salt, Sugar & Spice.

Cholula Taco Seasonings

Original Recipe Mix, Smoky Chipotle Recipe Mix, and Chili Garlic Recipe Mix (Image via Cholula)

Made with the best ingredients, the Taco Seasonings offer the right mix of quality spices and other ingredients, ensuring that the tacos are dripping with rich Mexican flavors. Already available at stores nationwide, the seasonings can be used to make tacos, enchiladas, and other Mexican dishes. The three new taco seasonings are now available at one's nearest grocery stores.

Original Recipe Mix - Made with Spices (including Paprika, Oregano), Sea Salt, White Corn Flour, Garlic, Onion, Arbol Pepper, Sugar, Citric Acid, Piquin Pepper, Vinegar Solids & Extractives of Paprika. Smoky Chipotle Recipe Mix - Made with Sea Salt, White Corn Flour, Spices (including Paprika, Cumin), Chipotle Pepper, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Guajillo Pepper, Red And Green Bell Pepper, Yeast, Tomato Powder, Arbol Pepper & Natural Flavor (including Smoke). Chili Garlic Recipe Mix - Made with Spices (including Chili Pepper, Paprika), Salt, White Corn Flour, Garlic Powder, Onion, Sugar, Arbol Pepper, Citric Acid, Vinegar Solids, Piquin Pepper & Natural Flavor (sesame).

As mentioned earlier, the new Cholula offerings are available at all major grocery stores across the country and also through online retailers. Customers can find the nearest availability of the products by visiting the brand's website to use the store locator.

