Papa Murphy's Taco Grande Pizza: Varieties, price, availability, and other details explored

Papa Murphy's is gearing up for Cinco de Mayo as the chain brings back its two favorite pizza varieties. The two favorites that made their return to the chain's menu on April 28 are Beef Taco Grande Pizza and Chicken Taco Grande Pizza. Loaded with the goodness of juicy meat, the cheesy pizzas will be available all across the country for a limited time.

Orders for Beef Taco Grande Pizza and Chicken Taco Grande Pizza can be placed at the nearest restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. Available in medium, large, and family-sized varieties, the returning Cinco De Mayo favorites can be enjoyed at a starting price of $17.99.

Beef Taco Grande Pizza and Chicken Taco Grande Pizzas will be available on the menu until May 21, 2023. Fans who wish to try out the loaded pizzas are advised to do so before they leave the menu again.

Papa Murphy's Beef and Chicken Taco Grande Pizzas ingredients

Reigning on the chain's menu for over a decade, the Cinco De Mayo favorite, Taco Grande Pizza, is making a comeback on the restaurant's menu for a limited time. Available in Beef and Chicken variants, the returning Taco Grande Pizzas are available at all participating locations across the country from April 28 to May 21, 2023.

At Papa Murphy's, Taco Grande Pizzas are made with fresh dough, topped with beef or chicken, onions, olives, refried beans, salsa, Roma tomatoes, taco seasoning, mozzarella, and other delicious ingredients.

Customers who order their pizzas online or pick them up from the nearest store can also enjoy the piping hot Taco Grande Pizza by reheating it in the oven for 15 minutes at 425 degrees.

The Beef Taco Grande Pizza and Chicken Taco Grande Pizza will be available on the menu until May 21 (Image via Papa Murphy’s)

Here are the ingredients for Papa Murphy's two Taco Grande Pizzas:

The Beef Taco Grande Pizza

Beef Taco Grande Pizza features whole-milk mozzarella cheese, juicy ground beef, refried beans, and cheddar cheese. The toppings also include Roma tomatoes, mixed onions, black olives, salsa, and a sprinkle of taco seasoning. It can be ordered in three sizes - medium, large, and family size.

Beef Taco Grande Pizza (Image via Papa Murphy’s)

The Chicken Taco Grande Pizza

Chicken Taco Grande Pizza comes with whole-milk mozzarella cheese, flavorful grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, mixed onions, black olives, and salsa. The pizza is then topped off with a sprinkle of taco seasoning. Similar to its counterpart, it can also be enjoyed in medium, large, and family-size varieties

Chicken Taco Grande Pizza (Image via Papa Murphy’s)

Orders for the returning Taco Grande Pizza can be placed at the nearest Papa Murphy's or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. Fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to enjoy the Cinco De Mayo specials are advised to place their orders at the earliest as the pizzas will only be available until May 21, 2023.

