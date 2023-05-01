Pizza Hut Cheesesteak line-up: offerings, price, availability, and other details revealed

Grilled Sirloin steak is taking over the Pizza Hut menu as the chain introduces a new crave-able offering, Cheesesteak. Starting May 2, 2023, the pizza chain will be offering new grilled sirloin steak options with a new pizza and a crispy handheld Melt. Available all across the country for a limited time, the two new offerings come at a starting price of $6.99 onwards.

Orders for the two new Cheesesteak offerings can be placed at the nearest participating restaurant or through its app or website for pick-up and deliveries. While the nationwide availability of the new offering begins on May 2, rewards members can enjoy exclusive early access when ordering on the Pizza Hut app.

The pizza chain unveiled the new Cheesesteak line-up through a press release on May 1, 2023. Lindsay Morgan, the Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut, said that the company has a history of bringing "craveable food" to its customers. She added that their culinary team is looking for creative ways to expand their innovation pipeline.

Briefing fans about the new offerings, the CMO added that with "top-quality" ingredients, the Cheesesteak will have a unique taste profile. She noted that either in its classic pizza form or in the crispy handheld melts, the steak is a must-try for all fans.

All you need to know about Pizza Hut's Cheesesteak line-up

Pizza Hut is starting off May right with the launch of new offerings on its menu. Running high on Grilled Sirloin steak, the new cheesesteak recipe offers two crave-worthy items that will leave fans drooling. Hitting the chain's menu starting May 2, the two new offerings available at the chain are a new Cheesesteak Melt and a Cheesesteak Pizza.

Starting off at $6.99 and onwards, the new limited-time offerings feature special ingredients. These include sirloin steak strips, alfredo sauce, green bell peppers, onion, and topped with parmesan oregano. The new offerings can be ordered at the nearest store or online for a limited time.

Grilled Sirloin steak takes over the chain's menu with the launch of new Cheesesteak offerings (Image via Pizza Hut)

Fans can enjoy the new Cheesesteak-inspired recipe in the following two offerings

1) Cheesesteak Pizza

Available at a starting price of $13.99, the new Cheesesteak Pizza is loaded with crave-able Cheesesteak ingredients. These include sirloin steak strips, alfredo sauce, green bell peppers, and onion, topped with parmesan oregano. Available as a medium or large-sized pizza with a choice of crust, it can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country.

Cheesesteak Pizza (Image via Pizza Hut)

2) Cheesesteak Melt

Priced at $6.99, the Cheesesteak Melt features a new crispy handheld Melt recipe filled with melted cheese and new sirloin steak strips, loaded with savory toppings. Baked to perfection, the limited-time melt comes with a crispy crust and is finished with butter and parmesan oregano seasoning. Served with ranch sauce for dipping, it can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country.

Cheesesteak Melt (Image via Pizza Hut)

The chain has not hinted at how long the new offerings will be available on the menu. Thus, fans looking forward to trying them out are advised to place their orders at the earliest. The two new offerings can be enjoyed at the nearest restaurant or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

Pizza Hut joins hands with Chain to host the Pizza Haute's Dinner Series

Pizza Hut has another surprise up its sleeves as it continues its partnership with Chain, the Los Angeles pop-up phenomenon, to host Pizza Haute's Dinner Series. A premium, exclusive dining extravaganza for pizza lovers, the limited-time event is led by the celebrated Chef Tim Hollingsworth.

The three-day event will offer fans an opportunity to indulge themselves in iconic chain restaurant dishes and limited edition apparel. Guests visiting for the Pizza Haute Dinner Series will be able to enjoy three of Chain's one-of-a-kind culinary creations. These include The Tri-Tip Supreme, Classic Pepperoni, and a Vegetarian Supreme. Guests will also be able to get their hands on bottles of Chain's pizza-perfect ranch dressing and seasoning blend.

Fans looking forward to the Pizza Haute event series being held on May 19, 20, and 24 in West Hollywood can secure their seats by texting 'Chain' at 323-310-4642.

Founded on May 31, 1958, by Dank Carney and Frank Carney, Pizza Hut is an American chain of multinational pizza restaurants. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the pizza chain has its restaurants in more than 18,700 locations across the globe.

