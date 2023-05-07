Lay’s sandwich-flavored chips: varieties, where to buy, and other details explored

Lay’s is back with a crispy and flavorful twist for fans as the brand unveiled new sandwich-flavored chips this week. Taking inspiration from some of the most popular sandwiches across the country, the PepsiCo-owned brand has introduced three new flavored chips that are available in BLT Sandwich chips, Wavy Cuban Sandwich Chips, and Baked Lay's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Chips variants.

Already available at major retailers across the country, the new sandwich-flavored chips can be enjoyed all across the country for a limited time. Similar to the brand's iconic style, the new flavors have a potato chip at their heart infused with all the savory and tangy flavors of the three popular sandwiches.

The new sandwich-flavored chips are available at major retailers across the country (Image via Lay’s)

Unveiling the sandwich-flavored chips, the PepsiCo-owned brand stated to the press, with Denise Lefebvre, Senior Vice-President of Foods R&D at PepsiCo, quoting:

"As America's food leader, we strive to innovate in flavor by listening to our consumers to predict novel flavor trends that will surprise and delight our fans."

Briefing fans about the idea behind the creation of the new flavors, Denise Lefebvre added:

"The inspiration for these flavors was how much consumers love pairing their sandwiches with Lay's. Through close collaboration between our culinary and seasoning teams, we were able to create bespoke seasonings to translate these complex, fan-favorite sandwich flavors to our Lay's chips in a way that hits all the culinary notes consumers would expect."

All you need to know about Lay’s sandwich-flavored chips

Gwendolyn ღ @libbygwendolyn_ Lays has BLT sandwich flavored chips and they are to die for 10/10 Lays has BLT sandwich flavored chips and they are to die for 10/10 😍

Featuring everyone's favorite iconic potato chips at the heart, the new flavored chips variants fuse in the mouth-watering flavors of the three popular sandwiches making them a perfect snack. Whether you like your Lay's straight out of the packet or with some twist, the new sandwich-flavored chip variants are just the thing for you.

The new sandwich-flavored chips feature potato chips at the heart and are infused with the flavors of the three popular sandwiches (Image via Lay's)

Excited to learn more about the new sandwich-flavored chips? Here's a sneak peek for you:

Lay’s BLT Sandwich chips - A tangy fusion between the flavors of smoky bacon and tomato to offer a savory, crisp spin on one of America's most beloved BLT sandwiches. Lay’s Wavy Cuban Sandwich Chips - It combines the traditional flavors of pork and cheddar cheese to offer a refreshing take on the classic Cuban sandwich. Lay’s Baked Lay's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Chips - It features the cheesy and zesty flavors of buffalo sauce for a flavorful snacking experience.

All of three Lay’s sandwich-flavored chips are already available at major retailers across the country. Fans can get them from the nearest retail store or check for online availability. As mentioned earlier, the new sandwich-flavored chips are available for a limited time, therefore fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of trying them out are advised to buy them at the earliest.

