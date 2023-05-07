Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets: Where to buy, price, varieties, products, and all you need to know

Pillsbury is joining hands with Miami-based Chef Amaris Jones to make Mother's Day even better with new Brunch Bouquets. Unlike a traditional flower bouquet, the Brunch Bouquets are made with some of the most popular brunch bites like Cinnamon Rolls, Biscuits, and Crescent Rolls.

Arranged in a visually stunning and eye-catching floral bouquet, the Mother's Day special is available for pre-order from Chick'N Jones via DoorDash starting Wednesday, May 10. Available in two variants - The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet and The Doughboy’s Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet - the limited-edition gifts come for $20 each and will be available until supplies last.

Exclusively available for purchase and delivery in Miami, all orders for the limited-edition bouquets will be fulfilled on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, from 12 to 8 pm EDT.

The new Brunch Bouquets are available for purchase and delivery exclusively in Miami for Mother's Day (Image via Pillsbury)

The brand introduced the Mother's Day special Brunch Bouquets through a press release, with Tiffany Seelen, Senior Manager, Brand Experience, who shared:

“Pillsbury and the Doughboy are synonymous with baking up family memories, so creating limited-edition Brunch Bouquets for Mother's Day felt like the perfect way to celebrate mom, and all the beloved mother-figures in our lives, with the most delicious bouquet they'll ever receive."

Pillsbury Mother's Day Brunch Bouquets are exclusively available in Miami

Pillsbury is here to sort your Mother's Day gifting worries with the launch of the new Mother's Day Brunch Bouquets. Available in two variants for $20 each, the Mother's Day gifts are made entirely with the brand's beloved recipes and products. Created in partnership with Miami-based chef Amaris Jones, owner of Chick'N Jones, the limited-edition bouquets will be available for pre-order starting May 10.

Loaded with the goodness of sweet Doughboy desserts, the limited-edition gift can be pre-ordered from Chick'N Jones via DoorDash until supplies last. While they may not be flower bouquets, they sure smell just as good (or even better!) and certainly taste a whole lot better. As such, interested readers are advised to place their orders at the earliest, as all Miami delivery and pick-up orders placed on time will be fulfilled on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, from 12 to 8 pm EDT.

The new Brunch Bouquets are available for pre-order from Chick'N Jones via DoorDash starting Wednesday, May 10 (Image via Pillsbury)

Not sure about which one to get? Here's a sneak peek for you to get a clear idea of what the two bouquets offer:

The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet - Features baked goods and fresh fruit preserves such as - Cinnamon Roll Roses with icing, Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits Blossoms covered in cinnamon sugar with a peach cobbler center, Crescent Roll Twists with strawberry preserves and cinnamon sugar, Crescent Rolls filled with guava and cream cheese, and Fresh Strawberries. The Doughboy’s Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet - Loaded with the goodness of chocolates, it features baked treats and fresh fruit preserves such as - Cinnamon Roll Pops coated in white chocolate and sprinkles, Grands! Buttermilk Biscuit Doughnut Holes with coconut pineapple cream filling, Crescent Roll Pinwheels with bright pink chocolate ganache, and Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

As mentioned earlier, Mother's Day Brunch Bouquets are exclusively available in Miami, but that doesn't mean that fans from other regions can't get their hands on them. As per the brand, fans can replicate The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet at home by following the easy DIY instructions from Jones available at Pillsbury.com/BrunchBouquet.

Those following the DIY guide can easily bake a handmade Mother’s Day masterpiece bouquet in their kitchen with simple Pillsbury recipes and products.

Poll : 0 votes