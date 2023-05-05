"100% pass": Mountain Dew Baja Blast ice cream flavor leaves internet divided

After reigning on the Taco Bell menu for a long time, Mountain Dew Baja Blast drink is finally making its way to stores as a smooth and creamy ice cream. The rumors that started making rounds on the internet at the beginning of the year have finally become true as PepsiCo filled for two separate trademarks for Mountain Dew earlier this month.

As per the popular Twitter account @SodaSeekers, the new ice cream is expected to be making its way to stores by the end of June and will be available for purchase for over two months. Though the new ice cream is expected to be available in pints, there may also be a possibility of seeing other options for the popular flavor.

Similar to the Mountain Dew Baja Blast drinks, the new ice cream is also expected to be exclusively available at Taco Bell locations across the country. However, the internet does not seem pleased with the news of the new ice cream. Sharing similar feelings with their fellows, a user, @WRDesilvey, who didn't seem pleased with Mountain Dew itself tweeted that they will pass on the opportunity to try the ice cream flavor.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Ice Cream is expected to be hitting stores by the end of June

Expected to be hitting Taco Bell stores by the end of June, the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Ice Cream will be available for over two months. While there are no hints about the pricing, it is expected that the new offering will be exclusively available at Taco Bell stores in pints. Other options of the flavor could also be possible, but not much is clear as of now.

For the unversed, Baja Blast features a tropical fruity flavor with hints of lime, mango, and pineapple. The flavor is usually available at Taco Bell restaurants across the country as a beverage or a slushy for limited periods around the year. One of the most popular items on the chain's menu, the Baja Blast has its own loyal fandom.

Popular Taco Bell drink Baja Blast will soon be available as Mountain Dew Baja Blast ice cream (Image via Taco Bell/@SodaSeekers on Twitter)

However, like other popular items on the menu, Baja Blast doesn't fail to have people who despise it either. Whether it's about the caffeine, the flavors, or just the idea of it, fans are often divided about the popular flavor. As such, a similar response was visible on the internet soon after @SodaSeekers and other Twitter accounts announced the upcoming release of the Mountain Dew Baja Blast ice cream.

IamKristy @Kristyann39 @USSGoodGirl I dont like this drink but I would try one bite of the ice cream. @USSGoodGirl I dont like this drink but I would try one bite of the ice cream.

SavageBruski @SavageBruski @USSGoodGirl Thats a tough one. The slushees are great but adding dairy to these? hmmm. @USSGoodGirl Thats a tough one. The slushees are great but adding dairy to these? hmmm.

However, the responses were not all against the upcoming ice cream. There were also many who were willing to try it, while others were eagerly waiting for the launch.

As of now, not much has been said by Taco Bell or PepsiCo about the upcoming Mountain Dew Baja Blast ice cream, but it is expected to be available at select Taco Bell locations all across the country by the end of June. Fans looking forward to the upcoming release are advised to follow Taco Bell's social media accounts to be updated with the news of the launch at the earliest.

