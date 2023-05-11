McDonald's Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry: Where to buy and all you need to know

McDonald's fans in Canada are now greeted with a new limited-time McFlurry as the chain debuts the new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry. Exclusively available at select locations across Canada, the new McFlurry features the chain's iconic vanilla soft serve mixed up with candy confetti dots and cookie dough.

The new McFlurry flavor is joining the chain's McFlurry lineup for a limited time and has been available from May 9, 2023. Fans can now enjoy the new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry at the nearest store or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website. Topping at over 510 calories in a regular-size serving, the new McFlurry is expected to cost around £2 or more.

The new McFlurry is exclusively available in Canada for a limited time (Image via Nathan Stirk/ Getty Images/ McDonald's)

The chain has not hinted at how long the new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry will be available on the menu, so fans looking forward to trying to new festive flavor are advised to order them at the earliest from the nearest store. As of now, there are no indications if a similar McFlurry flavor will be available in the United States.

The new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry is only available at all McDonald's stores in Canada

McDonald's 🇨🇦 @McDonaldsCanada bring me a Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry so i know its real bring me a Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry so i know its real

Exclusively available at McDonald's locations in Canada, the new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry offers a blend of festive flavors in the form of everyone's favorite McFlurry. Featuring a vanilla soft serve base, the new McFlurry is made by combining it with candy confetti dots and cookie dough. Served with sprinkles and cookie dough bites, the new McFlurry is available on the chain's menu starting May 9.

Customers looking forward to the new festive flavor can get it from the nearest McDonald's store, or place a pick-up or delivery order through the chain's app or website. They can hope to pay over £2 or more for the new McFlurry. Available in regular and snack-size servings, the new flavor packs over 510 and 340 calories, respectively. Perfect to pair up with a savory burger or some crisp fries, the new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry offers a sweet twist to the traditional Cookie Dough flavors.

The new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry is available in Canada starting May 9 and features the chain's iconic vanilla soft serve (Image via McDonald's)

As mentioned earlier, the new McFlurry is only available on the chain's menu for a limited time. Fans who don't want to miss out on the new McFlurry flavor are advised to order it at the earliest.

Founded on May 15, 1940, McDonald's Co. is an American multinational chain of fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the fast food chain is the world's largest in revenue. With more than 40,000 company-owned and franchisee-owned outlets, the fast food chain serves approx 69 million customers across the world every day.

The chain serves a wide range of fast food items like hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, chicken, salads, beverages, and much more. The chain is widely popular for its signature Big Mac and French Fries. The chain also serves iconic desserts like McDonald’s Holiday Pies, Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese icing, and more.

Poll : 0 votes