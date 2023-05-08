"Gastro doctors are about to make a huge profit": Burger King's new Spider-Verse-themed menu leaves internet divided

Burger King is joining hands with Sony Pictures Animations as the burger chain celebrates the upcoming release of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie. Commemorating the much-awaited movie, the burger chain is set to release a new Spider-Verse Whopper which is expected to be hitting participating locations soon.

Fans of the Spider-Man franchisee across the country will be able to enjoy the new Spider-Verse Whopper at all participating stores starting on May 15. Available for a limited time, the new Whopper will feature a Red-Whopper Bun along with Swiss Cheese, a juicy Whopper Patty, and much more.

The burger chain is commemorating the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony Pictures, @snackolator/Twitter)

While the Whopper itself looks pretty interesting on the inside, it seems to have left the internet concerned about the outside. Assembled on a dark red bun, the new Spider-Verse Whopper has left the internet divided. While some people are excited to try it, others seem rather unsure about it.

Twitter user @SpiderMan3news shared the news online, and several netizens took to the comments section to share their views about the same.

Marsh @MarshAvali @SpiderMan3news Gastro doctors are about to make a huge profit @SpiderMan3news Gastro doctors are about to make a huge profit

"Looks interesting" - Netizens have mixed views about Burger King's Spider-Verse-themed menu

As Burger King celebrates the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the chain has unveiled a new Spider-Verse Whopper that will be available across the country starting May 15. Said to be available on the chain's menu for a limited time, the new Whopper features a similar color theme to the upcoming movie.

Right after news about the new Whopper was teased on Twitter by pages like @snackolator and @SpiderMan3news, it started getting mixed reactions. From fans who are unsure of how healthy the burger would be, to those worried about the amount of color used in the bun, the upcoming Whopper is receiving a lot of attention on the internet.

Ares Jake @EvolveJake Burger Kings Spider-Verse burger looks like a Pretty Patty from Spongebob Burger Kings Spider-Verse burger looks like a Pretty Patty from Spongebob https://t.co/fQQLW7lDWW

Bridget @WatchBridget @EvolveJake They could make the Pretty Patties out of Play-Doh and I guarantee they’d still be more palatable than anything Burger King has ever made. @EvolveJake They could make the Pretty Patties out of Play-Doh and I guarantee they’d still be more palatable than anything Burger King has ever made.

On the other hand, there were also netizens who were excited to try out the new item that may be hitting Burger King stores next month along with the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

Galacticrystal @legogamer03



btw ima get this bc it looks interesting @SpiderMan3news ngl I thought the bun was strawberry flavored at 1st lolbtw ima get this bc it looks interesting @SpiderMan3news ngl I thought the bun was strawberry flavored at 1st lolbtw ima get this bc it looks interesting

na (Kraven Era) @na81992647



Ah hell, I'm still getting it. @SpiderMan3news So just a normal whopper with a red bun and Swiss cheese?Ah hell, I'm still getting it. @SpiderMan3news So just a normal whopper with a red bun and Swiss cheese?Ah hell, I'm still getting it.

Mr. Mando 🍥 @BungChaser @SpiderMan3news @TheeUncleJerry I'll try it, except I'll substitute the Swiss cheese with American and the red bun with a regular, non red dyed bun. @SpiderMan3news @TheeUncleJerry I'll try it, except I'll substitute the Swiss cheese with American and the red bun with a regular, non red dyed bun. 😁

Burger King is rumored to be launching more items along with the upcoming Spider-Verse Whopper

From giving Spider-Verse makeovers to select locations and the upcoming launch of the new Whopper, the burger chain seems to be going all out for the upcoming release of the awaited action film.

As per rumors circling on the internet, Burger King is also planning a release of other Spider-Verse-themed items which may be unveiled in the coming days.

Snackolator @snackolator Burger King is going Across the Spider-Verse with a new Spiderman Whopper!



This is going to feature a red Spidey bun along with Swiss cheese.



Rumor has it that there will be other special menu items as well - check out the second picture of the @burgerking in Astoria! Burger King is going Across the Spider-Verse with a new Spiderman Whopper!This is going to feature a red Spidey bun along with Swiss cheese.Rumor has it that there will be other special menu items as well - check out the second picture of the @burgerking in Astoria! https://t.co/lHuQj5A9C9

While nothing is confirmed as of now, fans may also get to see a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie-themed drink or a Sundae at all participating Burger King locations across the country.

Scheduled for a global release on June 2, the latest movie from the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, follows the story of a teenager, Miles Morales. This time around the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be seen facing even bigger threats as he is catapulted across the Multiverse.

